Hashflow Launches Arbitrum-Native Aggregator to Ease Trading in Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Hashflow launched its Arbitrum-native trading product Aggregator+, introducing Smart Order Routing to the Arbitrum network.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Hashflow unveiled its Arbitrum-native aggregator, introducing Hashflow’s Smart Order Routing to the Arbitrum network. The upgrade aims to establish a centralized hub for traders within the Arbitrum DeFi ecosystem, providing access to approximately $8 billion in liquidity.

The newly launched product Aggregator+ integrates Hashflow’s intent-based Smart Order Routing architecture, allowing traders to access liquidity pools across various popular tokens on Arbitrum. With the Arbitrum DeFi community expanding rapidly, Hashflow aims to position itself as a comprehensive trading platform catering to all users in the ecosystem.

“Rather than bouncing from DEX to DEX for the best price for a token, traders will now be able to visit a singular destination that aggregates every token available on Arbitrum, availing best prices. All their favorite DEXs are integrated into Aggregator+ including Camelot, Lighter, Trader Joe, Sushiswap, Uniswap, and more,” Varun Vruddhula, founder and CEO of Hashflow told MPost.

Vruddhula added that Smart Order Routing technology enables Aggregator+ to quickly identify the best trade path and price by scanning both PMMs (Professional Market Makers) that integrate directly into Hashflow as well as AMMs (Automated Market Makers) across every Decentralized Exchange.

Moreover, Hashflow’s governance token (HFT) will extend its reach to Arbitrum, complementing its presence on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

“Arbitrum traders will now be able to access and trade $HFT on Arbitrum in addition to Ethereum and

BNB Chain. We pride ourselves in being user-obsessed, so now Arbitrum traders can leverage HFT on

their preferred chain and the one they’re most active on, also benefiting from lower gas fees,” said Hashflow’s Vruddhula.

Cross-Chain Trading for Access Across EVM and Non-EVM Chains

In addition to native token trading, Hashflow enables cross-chain trading, allowing users to swap assets natively across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains (Arbitrum and Ethereum) and non-EVM chains (Solana). The Request-for-Quote (RFQ) model ensures MEV-resistant and slippage-free cross-chain swaps on Hashflow.

The new aggregator maintains support for self-custody of assets, ensuring the security of DeFi traders and Arbitrum natives alike.

“Powered by Wormhole, Hashflow enables cross-chain trading natively (no use of synthetic assets)

and completely removes the risks and hassle of bridging,” Hashflow’s Vruddhula told MPost. “Aggregator+ provides traders with full self-custody of their digital assets. Whether trading on a single chain like Arbitrum, or between 2 chains like Arbitrum and Solana, a trader’s funds remain entirely under their control.”

Hashflow’s development of an Arbitrum-native aggregator signifies a significant step forward in DeFi evolution. By expanding to Arbitrum, Hashflow aims to open avenues for traders to access diverse assets and liquidity sources, underscoring its commitment to delivering efficient trading experiences across multiple chains.

“As the Arbitrum DeFi community continues to grow, we’re excited to see Hashflow introducing an Arbitrum-native aggregator that will allow native traders to seek the best price points for all trades within our ecosystem. DEX volume continues to surge on Arbitrum, and Hashflow stands to become a central trading hub for all levels of traders in the network,” said Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at The Arbitrum Foundation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey