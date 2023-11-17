Fhenix Introduces FHE-Rollups for Confidential Ethereum Smart Contracts

Blockchain platform Fhenix recently announced the launch of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Rollups. The innovation aims to address a critical challenge faced by Ethereum and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks: the lack of confidentiality due to inherent public transparency.

Fhenix’s new FHE-Rollups blend the scalability of rollup technology with the encryption capabilities of FHE, marking a significant leap in the development of confidential smart contracts.

At the heart of FHE-Rollups lies Fully Homomorphic Encryption, a cutting-edge technology that allows computation over encrypted data. This breakthrough began research in the late 1970s but has only recently become feasible due to advances in computing power.

According to the company, FHE securely processes sensitive data on blockchains like Ethereum, creating opportunities for trustless gaming, private voting, and privacy-preserving AI applications.

Rollups: Ethereum’s Path to Scalability and Efficiency

The scalability challenges of Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks have led to the development of Layer 2 (L2) architectures. Within this context, rollups have emerged as a primary solution.

Rollups can handle transaction execution off the Ethereum chain, consolidating them into single updates sent to Ethereum for settlement. There are two primary types of rollups: Optimistic Rollups and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Rollups.

Optimistic Rollups assume transactions are valid unless challenged, while ZK Rollups use cryptographic proofs for verification without posting full transaction data.

Integrating Homomorphic Encryption with Optimistic Rollups

FHE-Rollups have been implemented as optimistic rollups. They aims to ensure data integrity through a variation of Arbitrum Nitro’s fraud prover, capable of running fraud proofs over the WebAssembly Virtual Machine (WASM). This approach allows for the secure compilation and execution of FHE logic on WebAssembly (WASM) code.

Compared to existing solutions like Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) and Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), FHE-Rollups represent a more integrated approach. They provide an efficient method for confidential computing on the blockchain.

Their design is modular, separating components like the Sequencer, Validator, and Data Availability (DA) layers, with Ethereum handling data settlement.

From Concept to Proof-of-Concept

Looking ahead, Fhenix asserts that FHE-Rollups will represent a new era in confidential computing. They offer developers a way to build encrypted Layer 2 solutions using familiar EVM programming languages.

This integration of FHE into the network infrastructure, rather than as an external technology, reduces vulnerabilities and limitations associated with other privacy solutions. FHE-Rollups are on the brink of transforming how Ethereum and other EVM networks handle private and sensitive transactions.

This advancement represents not only a technical achievement but also a significant stride towards the broader adoption of blockchain technology. Various industries that require confidentiality and security will benefit from this development.

