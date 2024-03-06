Business News Report
March 06, 2024

Revolut Partners with MetaMask to Launch Revolut Ramp for Direct Crypto Purchases

by
Published: March 06, 2024 at 9:02 am Updated: March 06, 2024 at 9:02 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 06, 2024 at 9:02 am

In Brief

Revolut joined forces with MetaMask to introduce Revolut Ramp, enabling users to fund MetaMask wallets directly from Revolut accounts.

Revolut Partners with MetaMask to Launch Revolut Ramp for Direct Crypto Purchases

Global digital bank Revolut collaborated with the self-custodial wallet MetaMask to introduce Revolut Ramp. The new feature will allow users to easily fund MetaMask wallets directly from Revolut accounts.

Continuing to expand its cryptocurrency offerings, fintech company aims to simplify adding cryptocurrency to self-custody wallets by allowing users in the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (EEA) to directly make cryptocurrency purchases into their MetaMask wallets. Users will have the option to utilize the fiat currency balance in their Revolut account or make payments using Visa or Mastercard cards.

Revolut Ramp is accessible on MetaMask’s application, browser extension, and Portfolio platform, allowing users to buy up to 20 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, USDC, and Shiba Inu.

Furthermore, the new feature will streamline the verification process for current Revolut customers, utilizing the existing know-your-customer (KYC) procedures conducted through the Revolut application. While new customers can also access Revolut Ramp, they are required to undergo the same KYC process as standard users of the digital bank.

“This partnership is aimed at providing our users with more control over their crypto in a straightforward manner, using platforms they are already familiar with and trust. It also plays a crucial role in fostering broader crypto adoption, opening up the world of crypto to more people,” said Lorenzo Santos, senior product manager at ConsenSys, the developer behind MetaMask.

Revolut Navigates Cryptocurrency Sector

Founded in 2015, Revolut is a global neobank and financial technology company that provides banking services for retail customers and businesses through its application-based platform. The company’s offerings include a prepaid debit card, peer-to-peer payments, currency exchange, and cryptocurrency exchange. In addition to facilitating spending and ATM withdrawals in 120 currencies and money transfers in 29 currencies, Revolut offers its 40 million customers access to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP.

Recently, Revolut temporarily halted cryptocurrency services for business customers in the United Kingdom. The decision was attributed to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) introduction of new regulations governing cryptocurrency promotions.

Revolut’s collaboration with MetaMask and the introduction of Revolut Ramp highlight a significant step in simplifying cryptocurrency transactions and fostering broader adoption.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

DeFi Project WOOFi Hacked for $8.7M, Offers Bounty for Hacker Identification

by Victor Dey
March 06, 2024

OpenSea and Coachella Partner to Launch Coachella Keepsakes, a NFT Collection with Real-World Festival Utilities

by Alisa Davidson
March 05, 2024

Privasea Raises $5M Funding to Boost DePIN with Fully Homomorphic Encryption Machine Learning

by Alisa Davidson
March 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Binance Launchpool Unveils Aevo (AEVO) as 48th Project, Supports BNB and FDUSD Farming  

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

Braiscompany Founder Arrested in Argentina for Operating Alleged $400M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

Bitcoin Price Surge to $69K Triggers Miners to Sell Off Older Block Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

NFTs & Mining: A Digital Synergy

The rise in usage of the non-fungible tokens has changed the way we see and engage with ...

Know More

AI in Crypto

Explore the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence within the cryptocurrency sphere. Discover the transformative impact of AI ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Binance Launchpool Unveils Aevo (AEVO) as 48th Project, Supports BNB and FDUSD Farming  
Markets News Report
Binance Launchpool Unveils Aevo (AEVO) as 48th Project, Supports BNB and FDUSD Farming  
by Alisa Davidson
March 6, 2024
Braiscompany Founder Arrested in Argentina for Operating Alleged $400M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Business News Report
Braiscompany Founder Arrested in Argentina for Operating Alleged $400M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
by Alisa Davidson
March 6, 2024
Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound
Markets News Report
Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound
by Alisa Davidson
March 6, 2024
Bitcoin Price Surge to $69K Triggers Miners to Sell Off Older Block Rewards
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Price Surge to $69K Triggers Miners to Sell Off Older Block Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
March 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.