May 01, 2024

Ankr Collaborates With AI Blockchain Platform Talus Network To Unlock Bitcoin Liquidity For AI

Published: May 01, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 01, 2024

In Brief

Ankr partnered with Talus Network to enhance the Talus Smart Agent Hub by granting access rights based on Bitcoin liquid staking tokens.

Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr announced it has partnered with Talus Network, an on-chain AI network platform operating on MoveVM. This collaboration aims to enhance the Talus Smart Agent Hub by granting access rights based on Bitcoin (BTC) liquid staking tokens (LSTs).

Talus Network operates as an AI Smart Agent Hub, employing the Move programming language to enhance smart contract security, performance, and object-oriented programming within on-chain AI applications. Smart Agents represent AI assistants capable of automating various tasks in daily life, including online purchases, executing tedious tasks, and managing portfolios.

Talus Network aims to establish an on-chain economy for Smart Agents and the value they generate. These Smart Agents will engage in transactions according to user-defined preferences, offering a broad spectrum of blockchain applications. To achieve this goal, smart agents require access to various capital pools. Ankr offers the necessary infrastructure to acquire this capital across different networks, with its recent expansion to Bitcoin.

Ankr enables the utilization of Bitcoin liquidity for Smart Agents on Talus Network through a straightforward process in which BTC holders delegate their stake to an operator within a restaking protocol. Ankr then generates LSTs corresponding to the staked BTC. These LSTs are subsequently bridged to Talus Network, where they become accessible for powering Smart Agents and applications driven by them.

Ankr’s BTC liquid staking solution unlocks a significant pool of liquidity required for Talus Network, ensuring that smart agents on Talus Network can smoothly execute concurrent decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions.

Ankr Network Simplifies Web3 Participation With Its Decentralized Node Infrastructure

Ankr operates as a decentralized network comprising nodes designed for Web3 developers, offering adaptable and cost-effective connections to blockchain networks. It offers an array of features and utilities, including node hosting, staking pools, analytics, and automated notifications. These integrated services aim to streamline participation in Web3 by offering straightforward solutions to users.

Recently, Ankr has entered a partnership with WitnessChain, a proof system designed for decentralized networks, with the aim of driving innovation through joint efforts on projects related to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and actively validated service (AVS) initiatives.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
