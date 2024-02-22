Unlocking DeFi Potential: Inside Injective’s Project Mito and How it’s Simplifying Crypto Trading

Public Layer 1 blockchain Injective (INJ) recently unveiled its Mito project on the mainnet after witnessing more than 50,000 users connecting wallets on the testnet. Mito aims to streamline DeFi adoption by offering users a trading experience that combines the familiarity of an automated market maker with the robustness of an order book.

The automated trading vaults within Mito harness the power of smart contracts to execute sophisticated trading strategies on the Injective orderbook.

“With a variety of trading strategies at users’ disposal, Mito facilitates participation in advanced trading maneuvers to enhance crypto returns. By eliminating the need for users to devise or implement these strategies themselves, Mito simplifies DeFi trading, making it more accessible and efficient,” Eric Chen, CEO & co-founder of Injective Labs told MPost.

During its testnet phase, Mito garnered overwhelming support from its vibrant community, with over 150,000 members actively participating and contributing to its early access launch.

Mito’s Launchpad, a decentralized platform designed to democratize initial token sales also debuted with NFT Fi collection Quants leveraging the platform, chosen by the Injective community through a voting process. Unlike traditional launchpads that impose predefined criteria, Mito’s Launchpad empowers projects to tailor the parameters of their token launches according to their specific needs. This inclusive approach ensures that projects of all sizes can leverage the Launchpad to kickstart their ventures.

“Mito’s Launchpad eliminates the exclusivity often associated with private, invite-only token sales in the crypto industry. It grants users access to token launches that were previously reserved behind closed doors, fostering greater inclusivity and opportunity within the ecosystem,” explained Injective’s Eric Chen. “This empowers teams to finance their projects through grassroots initiatives, placing the control directly in the hands of their users and community members, who are typically the most enthusiastic about the projects’ potential for growth.”

Upon completion of the Launchpad process, users will instantly receive 50% of the asset, while the remaining 50% will be deposited into a QUNT/INJ trading vault. Subsequently, users will be provided with an LP token to signify their holdings, offering opportunities for immediate withdrawal or further staking for rewards.

Simplifying Crypto Trading for All Users Alike

Last week, Injective introduced the first omnichain domain name service on the mainnet, promoting an easier cross-chain user experience between third-generation blockchain Solana and Injective. Users have the option to employ INJ native assets to acquire .sol domains, enabling them to utilize the same domain across Solana decentralized applications (dApps) and integrate their .sol domains into the Injective platform.

Injective’s Eric Chen said that Mito is built to simplify crypto trading for users. Its user interface is thoughtfully designed to remove complexities, providing clarity on how to participate and the functionalities of each vault or Launchpad.

“Mito is built specifically to simplify crypto trading for users. It is designed to have a simple UI to take the guesswork out of how to participate and what each vault or Launchpad will do,” said Chen. “As Mito is built on Injective, it inherently is transparent with all trades visible on the Injective orderbook. Mito is also fully decentralized, with all assets owned only by the user.”

Beyond simplifying crypto trading for users, Mito values community input in its evolution, including decisions on which projects can leverage the Launchpad via its voting feature.

In addition to the Launchpad, Mito announced it will introduce four additional trading vaults on February 26, 2024, at 15:00 UTC: DOJO/INJ, TALIS/INJ, NINJA/INJ, and INJ/USDT. Each vault will implement a Constant Product Market Maker (CPMM) strategy, offering users unique rewards per gauge to maximize their portfolio.

“As Mito continues to evolve, it will introduce unprecedented trading strategies previously unseen in Web3 finance and typically accessible only to large trading institutions,” Injective’s Eric Chen told Metaverse Post. “Mito democratizes access to these strategies, placing it directly in the hands of individual users, which will have a massive impact on the broader crypto industry.”



