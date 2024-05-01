Bitcoin L2 Network BOB Integrates With LayerZero For Enhanced Functionality

In Brief BOB integrated with LayerZero to facilitate developers in deploying applications on blockchains supported by LayerZero.

Bitcoin Layer 2 network BOB (Build on Bitcoin) has integrated with an omnichain interoperability protocol, LayerZero. This integration facilitates developers from both the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems to deploy applications not only to BOB but also to other blockchains supported by LayerZero.

BOB functions as a hybrid Layer 2 scaling solution that combines the security of Bitcoin with the innovation of Ethereum. This integration allows users to utilize Ethereum’s decentralized applications (dApps), stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) services while operating within the Bitcoin network.

Through its integration with LayerZero, BOB gains connectivity to more than 65 blockchains. This integration enables developers from both the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems to effortlessly deploy their applications not only to BOB but also to other blockchains supported by LayerZero.

LayerZero is now live on BOB mainnet! pic.twitter.com/b8j6uJVcHU — LayerZero Labs (@LayerZero_Labs) May 1, 2024

LayerZero’s OFT Standard Empowers Over 100 Teams In Developing Blockchain Applications

LayerZero stands as an open-source, immutable messaging protocol crafted to streamline the development of omnichain, interoperable applications. Through LayerZero, developers can seamlessly transmit arbitrary data, external function calls, and tokens using omnichain messaging, simultaneously with retaining full autonomy and control over the applications.

From its inception, LayerZero has seen the deployment of over 40,000 OApp contracts. Moreover, over 100 teams currently leverage LayerZero’s OFT Standard to support tokens and develop comprehensive applications composed of OApps. These applications encompass various products such as lending markets, stablecoins, bridges, enterprise projects, NFTs, meme tokens, and identity solutions.

Earlier this year, LayerZero launched V2, focusing on refining the V1 design and reinforcing the essential principles of LayerZero, such as permissionless, censorship resistant and immutable interoperability. LayerZero V2 is currently operational on both mainnet and testnet chains.

Recently, LayerZero has integrated with the South Korean public blockchain Klaytn, providing builders with an option to expand their applications across its blockchains in various sectors such as DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

