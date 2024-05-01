Business News Report Technology
May 01, 2024

Bitcoin L2 Network BOB Integrates With LayerZero For Enhanced Functionality

by
Published: May 01, 2024 at 11:03 am Updated: May 01, 2024 at 11:03 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 01, 2024 at 11:03 am

In Brief

BOB integrated with LayerZero to facilitate developers in deploying applications on blockchains supported by LayerZero.

Bitcoin L2 Network BOB Integrates With LayerZero For Enhanced Functionality

Bitcoin Layer 2 network BOB (Build on Bitcoin) has integrated with an omnichain interoperability protocol, LayerZero. This integration facilitates developers from both the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems to deploy applications not only to BOB but also to other blockchains supported by LayerZero.

BOB functions as a hybrid Layer 2 scaling solution that combines the security of Bitcoin with the innovation of Ethereum. This integration allows users to utilize Ethereum’s decentralized applications (dApps), stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi) services while operating within the Bitcoin network.

Through its integration with LayerZero, BOB gains connectivity to more than 65 blockchains. This integration enables developers from both the Bitcoin and EVM ecosystems to effortlessly deploy their applications not only to BOB but also to other blockchains supported by LayerZero.

LayerZero’s OFT Standard Empowers Over 100 Teams In Developing Blockchain Applications

LayerZero stands as an open-source, immutable messaging protocol crafted to streamline the development of omnichain, interoperable applications. Through LayerZero, developers can seamlessly transmit arbitrary data, external function calls, and tokens using omnichain messaging, simultaneously with retaining full autonomy and control over the applications.

From its inception, LayerZero has seen the deployment of over 40,000 OApp contracts. Moreover, over 100 teams currently leverage LayerZero’s OFT Standard to support tokens and develop comprehensive applications composed of OApps. These applications encompass various products such as lending markets, stablecoins, bridges, enterprise projects, NFTs, meme tokens, and identity solutions.

Earlier this year, LayerZero launched V2, focusing on refining the V1 design and reinforcing the essential principles of LayerZero, such as permissionless, censorship resistant and immutable interoperability. LayerZero V2 is currently operational on both mainnet and testnet chains.

Recently, LayerZero has integrated with the South Korean public blockchain Klaytn, providing builders with an option to expand their applications across its blockchains in various sectors such as DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ankr Collaborates With AI Blockchain Platform Talus Network To Unlock Bitcoin Liquidity For AI

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Binance Labs Supports Movement Labs To Facilitate Facebook’s Move Integration Across Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

BRICS Nations Eye Stablecoin Trade Solution

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 01, 2024

Inside Estée Lauder’s New AI Innovation Lab: A Closer Look at How Generative AI Is Transforming Beauty Brands

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 01, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Ankr Collaborates With AI Blockchain Platform Talus Network To Unlock Bitcoin Liquidity For AI

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Binance Labs Supports Movement Labs To Facilitate Facebook’s Move Integration Across Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Chainlink And Rapid Addition Collaborate To Develop CCIP-Based Blockchain Adapter

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

BitSmiley Launches Alphanet V1, Debuts On Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitlayer

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More

Samourai Wallet Founders Accused of Facilitating $2B in Darknet Deals

The apprehension of the Samourai Wallet founders represents a notable setback for the industry, underscoring the persistent ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Ankr Collaborates With AI Blockchain Platform Talus Network To Unlock Bitcoin Liquidity For AI
Business News Report Technology
Ankr Collaborates With AI Blockchain Platform Talus Network To Unlock Bitcoin Liquidity For AI
by Alisa Davidson
May 1, 2024
Binance Labs Supports Movement Labs To Facilitate Facebook’s Move Integration Across Blockchains
Business News Report Technology
Binance Labs Supports Movement Labs To Facilitate Facebook’s Move Integration Across Blockchains
by Alisa Davidson
May 1, 2024
BRICS Nations Eye Stablecoin Trade Solution
Business Markets Stories and Reviews Technology
BRICS Nations Eye Stablecoin Trade Solution
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 1, 2024
The AI Renaissance in Game Development in 2024
AI Wiki Metaverse Wiki Education Markets Software Technology
The AI Renaissance in Game Development in 2024
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
May 1, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.