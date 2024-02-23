Uniswap Unveils ‘uni.eth’ Subdomains via ENS for Ethereum Address Conversion

In Brief Uniswap introduced 'uni.eth' subdomains allowing users to convert complex hexadecimal Ethereum addresses into user-friendly names.

Automated Ethereum-based cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap (UNI) introduced ‘uni.eth’ subdomains through the Ethereum Name Service infrastructure, now allowing users to convert complex hexadecimal Ethereum addresses into user-friendly names.

Users have the option to claim their ‘uni.eth’ subdomain using the Uniswap mobile application, and the first subdomain is provided free of charge. The process of changing names is intended to be gasless, facilitated by an off-chain resolver contract for added efficiency.

Say goodbye to 0x addresses



And hello to 𝙪𝙣𝙞.𝙚𝙩𝙝 – your unique web3 username 🦄



Your uni.eth is a readable username that makes it easy to receive crypto and build your web3 profile 🫡



Claim your uni.eth for free in the Uniswap mobile app ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zujmsntHy2 — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) February 22, 2024

ENS subdomains refer to names established beneath an existing ENS name. They are commonly employed to facilitate the administration of multiple ENS identities, resembling the use of subdomains in traditional website structures.

Any ENS domain owner, such as ‘uni.eth’, has the capability to generate an unrestricted quantity of subdomains, provided the ENS domain remains in an active state. The creation and oversight of these subdomains are undertaken by the proprietor of the parent ENS domain. For example, if the owner possesses the ENS domain “bob.eth,” they can establish subdomains like “pay.bob.eth,” “email.bob.eth,” or “games.bob.eth.” Each individual subdomain can be configured to point to distinct websites, Ethereum addresses, or other designated resources.

Enhanced Experience for Users

Uniswap is the most extensively utilized automated market maker (AMM), a decentralized exchange that facilitates token trading through liquidity pools rather than relying on conventional order book systems, where buyers and sellers directly match orders. Uniswap V3, set to enhance liquidity provision and trading efficiency, has facilitated a swap volume exceeding $1.2 billion over the past 24-hour period.

Recently, Injective (INJ), a public Layer 1 blockchain based on Cosmos, has introduced an omnichain domain name service on its mainnet. This is aimed at enhancing the cross-chain user experience between the Solana blockchain and Injective, enabling users to seamlessly conduct transactions across these blockchains using the same domain.

With the increasing user activity in the cryptocurrency sector, more projects, as evidenced by Uniswap and Injective, are endeavoring to enhance their platforms, making it more convenient for users to interact with their services.

