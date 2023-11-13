Google Plans to Invest Millions in AI Startup Character.AI: Here’s What You Should Know

In Brief Google is in discussions to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, a growing generative AI startup.

Alphabet’s Google is in discussions to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, a growing AI chatbot startup with an aim to provide capital for training models and meet the rising demand from users.

Founded by former Google employees Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI already has a partnership with Google, and this potential investment is poised to further enhance their collaboration. The investment is expected to take the form of convertible notes and deepen the existing partnership between Google and Character.AI, according to several reports.

The startup currently utilizes Google’s cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for model training. While specific details about the investment remain confidential, reports suggest that Google’s investment could amount to “hundreds of millions of dollars”,

The company had revealed attracting 100 million monthly visits to its website in the first six months since its launch. In March this year, it successfully secured $150 million in funding through a round led by Andreessen Horowitz, establishing a valuation of $1 billion.

Who is Character.AI?

Character.AI employs a neural language model to analyse extensive text and generate responses to prompts. Users have the flexibility to create characters on the site, whether they are fictional or based on real individuals, whether living or deceased.

Notable examples found on the website include characters inspired by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Napoleon Bonaparte. Engage in one-on-one conversations with a character or coordinate a group chat involving multiple characters for simultaneous interaction.

With this platform, a user has the freedom to unleash their imagination, craft unique, thrilling characters, bring any idea to life and enjoy engaging conversations with them. The platform goes beyond simple text interactions.

Similar to other AI platforms like Midjourney and Dall-E-2, it can generate images based on prompts or chats. Consequently, the characters can also share pictures, enhancing the overall enjoyment and interest in conversations.

While Character.AI is a free platform, it offers a premium service called c.ai+ that provides additional benefits. Subscribers enjoy perks such as priority access to chats, quicker response times from characters, and early access to new features.

Tech giants Battle to Cater Customer needs

Google’s intent to invest in Character.AI aligns with a recent trend where major tech cloud service providers are actively securing agreements with AI companies to encourage their utilisation of specific cloud services or hardware.

Recently, Google has confirmed its agreement to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI executives. The commitment comprises an initial cash infusion of $500 million and an additional $1.5 billion to be invested gradually over time.

Earlier this year, Microsoft invested an undisclosed amount in Builder.ai, an Indian startup facilitating app development for companies without coding expertise. Both companies are set to collaborate on developing AI-powered solutions, enabling businesses to enhance their digital capabilities without requiring technical expertise.

The trend is driven by the intense competition to build models and cater to consumer needs, exemplified by Microsoft’s investments in OpenAI and the commitments from Google and Amazon in Anthropic.

