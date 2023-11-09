Google Partners with Anthropic to Develop AI Safety Standards

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief At the UK’s AI Safety Summit, Anthropic and Google emphasized their dedication to responsible AI development and deployment.

Google today announced its partnership with Anthropic – an American artificial intelligence startup founded by ex-OpenAI members, to collaborate on AI safety standards, the use of Google’s TPU v5e accelerators for AI inference, and a commitment to the highest standards of AI security.

Under the collaboration, Anthropic will be using Google’s latest generation Cloud TPU v5e chips for AI inference, as these accelerators offer cost-effective and high-performance solutions for medium- and large-scale AI training and inference tasks.

“Anthropic and Google Cloud share the same values when it comes to developing AI–it needs to be done in both a bold and responsible way,” said Google Cloud’s CEO, Thomas Kurian. “This expanded partnership with Anthropic, built on years of working together, will bring AI to more people safely and securely, and provides another example of how the most innovative and fastest growing AI startups are building on Google Cloud.”

This is not the first time that both companies have collaborated. Anthropic has relied on Google’s services, including the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), AlloyDB, and BigQuery, to support its AI research and operational needs.

This extended partnership builds upon the existing synergy between the two companies, emphasizing the shared vision of responsible AI development and deployment.

Shared Vision for Responsible AI Development

The timing of this announcement is no coincidence. Both Google and Anthropic recently participated in the inaugural AI Safety Summit (AISS), hosted by the UK government at Bletchley Park. The event brought together senior leaders from these companies, alongside government officials, technology leaders, and experts from academia and civil society.

It served as a platform to discuss concerns related to advanced AI and to chart a course for addressing these challenges. This participation underscores Google and Anthropic’s dedication to advancing the dialogue on AI safety and ensuring that it aligns with societal values.

In its ongoing effort to protect organizations deploying its AI models on Google Cloud, Anthropic is harnessing Google Cloud’s suite of security services.

This includes Chronicle Security Operations, Secure Enterprise Browsing and Security Command Center. These tools grant Anthropic the ability to detect misconfigurations, secure access for both managed and unmanaged devices, and automate security controls, policies, and configurations that help secure AI systems against potential threats.

“Our longstanding partnership with Google is founded on a shared commitment to develop AI responsibly and deploy it in a way that benefits society,” said Anthropic’s co-founder and CEO, Dario Amodei. “We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to make steerable, reliable and interpretable AI systems available to more businesses around the world.”

In a world increasingly dependent on AI technologies, this extended partnership between Google and Anthropic holds the promise of a safer, more efficient and ethically responsible AI landscape.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv