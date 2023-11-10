News Report Technology
November 10, 2023

Accenture Announces Launch of Generative AI Studios as Part of its $3 Billion Investment

Published: November 10, 2023 at 7:36 am Updated: November 10, 2023 at 7:37 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2023 at 7:36 am

In Brief

Accenture has launched a network of generative AI studios in North America to streamline industry use cases through AI.

Accenture Announces Launch of Generative AI Studios as Part of its $3 Billion Investment

IT solutions provider Accenture has launched a network of generative AI studios in North America to enable clients to explore industry use cases, co-innovate, conduct AI pilots and rapidly initiate and scale programs.

The launch is part of the company’s $3 billion investment in data and AI, earlier this year, to help industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve growth, efficiency and resilience.

According to the firm, clients who are interested in pursuing commercial uses of generative AI can visit the studios at Accenture Innovation Hubs in Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

“The studios are designed to help our clients move from interest to action to value, in a responsible way with clear business cases,” Accenture’s North America CEO, Manish Sharma said.

“We are constantly refreshing our learnings from more than 3,000 client conversations on generative AI this year and use these conversations as demand signals to understand the real-world challenges our clients face and invest in the areas of greatest need and opportunity,” Sharma added.

The company has revealed that its studios are set to establish a direct link between clients and the company’s foremost data and AI experts.

The IT solution provider said this initiative aims to assist clients in maximizing the benefits of the company’s ecosystem partnerships, ventures, and strategic investments based in the Center for Advanced AI.

The company has a wealth of resources, including over 1,450 patents and patent applications dedicated to AI solutions, in addition to insights garnered from a portfolio of over 300 actively ongoing generative AI projects.

“Clients are ready to move beyond generative AI experimentation. They want to harness generative AI at scale to fundamentally reinvent their business,” said Accenture’s Manish Sharma. “Clients will come to the studios to access the latest innovations, experiment with new technologies, tools, and approaches to advance their skills, and develop roadmaps to adopt generative AI at scale.”

Dedicated Studios to Cater Specific Domains

According to Accenture, each generative AI studio will encompass all of Accenture’s industries and functions but with specific locations specializing in particular sectors to cater to the unique demands of clients in those areas.

For instance, the Chicago studio will specialize in financial services, health, life sciences, consumer goods and services, and manufacturing. Houston will focus on chemicals, energy and utilities, while New York will delve into life sciences and financial services.

San Francisco‘s specialization includes software and platforms, as well as communications, media, and technology. Toronto will cater to financial services, retail, health, and public service, and Washington, D.C., will focus on health and public service, including federal government services.

The launch of these generative AI studios marks a significant stride by Accenture to propel clients beyond experimentation, fostering a transition to large-scale utilization of generative AI for comprehensive business transformation.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

