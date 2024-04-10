Gaming Metaverse Wilder World Teams Up With Samsung To Expand Its Accessibility On Smart TVs

In Brief Wilder World partnered with Samsung to ensure the widespread accessibility of its metaverse across Samsung TVs and other hardware devices.

Gaming metaverse Wilder World forged a partnership with consumer and industry electronics conglomerate Samsung, aiming to ensure the widespread accessibility of Wilder World’s Metaverse across various Samsung TVs and other hardware devices, enhancing its reach.

“We are excited to collaborate with Samsung in expanding the accessibility of Wilder World through their smart TVs,” said Frank Wilder, co-founder of Wilder World, in a written statement. “Our focus is on developing a next-generation gaming metaverse that prioritizes immersion and realism, and Samsung’s widespread distribution network and state-of-the-art hardware will enable users to experience Wilder World to its fullest potential. Ensuring Wilder World’s accessibility to all is our primary objective, and this partnership is instrumental in achieving that goal,” he added.

As part of the partnership, Wilder World will utilize Samsung‘s vast distribution network to introduce its platform to a wide customer base. The integration of Wilder World into the Samsung ecosystem will be phased in gradually, starting with the incorporation of Wilder World assets and information on Samsung platforms, including Samsung.com/de, Gen3.samsung.com, and Samsung’s Smart TV NFT Gallery application.

Moreover, Wilder World will participate in Samsung’s Web3 TV bundle sale, offering fifteen selected bundle customers non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued by Wilder World.

The partnership will center on Samsung’s introduction of its Gen|3|Gate initiative, which is focused on integrating Web3 across Samsung TVs and various devices. By linking Samsung TV users with Web3 products and communities, this launch aims to broaden the audience reach for participating projects, paving the way for novel entertainment experiences. Among other partners scheduled to launch GEN3RATOR NFTs with Samsung are the Belvedere Museum, Polygon Labs, World of Women, Ledger, and Illuvium.

Wilder World Teams Up With Polygon And Celestia To Launch MeowChain Blockchain To Expand s Reach

Wilder World is a free-roam multiplayer metaverse launched in beta in December 2023 following three years of development. It utilizes blockchain and AI technologies to offer players a distinctive experience, incorporating photorealistic environments made possible through the Unreal Engine. The company’s AAA-grade Web3 games can be found in the Epic Games Store. Wilder World has partnered with Nvidia’s GeForce Now and SuperVerse, expanding its community outreach.

Recently, Wilder World entered into a collaboration with Polygon and Celestia to develop a blockchain network known as MeowChain. This blockchain is engineered to accommodate large volumes of users while maintaining low transaction costs.

