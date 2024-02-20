Humanity Protocol Emerges from Stealth, Partners with Animoca and Polygon Labs to Boost User Privacy on Polygon CDK

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Human Institute in collaboration with Animoca Brands and Polygon Labs today launched the Humanity Protocol on Polygon CDK. The protocol uses palm recognition technology, as a less invasive identity verification alternative to methods like iris scans.

The Human Institute focuses on secure blockchain solutions, Animoca Brands contributes digital property insights, and Polygon Labs enhances scalability. Additionally, the protocol is easily accessible through smartphones, establishing Proof of Humanity in Web3 applications.

“Unlike traditional methods vulnerable to data breaches, this protocol employs a Proof of Humanity (PoH) consensus mechanism to ensure genuine interactions, eliminating bots and fraud. Central to its innovation is palm recognition technology, offering enhanced security while prioritizing user privacy,” Terence Kwok, founder of Humanity Protocol told Metaverse Post.

“By utilizing zero-knowledge proofs, personal data is kept private, empowering users with control over their information. The protocol’s interoperable architecture further enhances its adaptability across various applications, promising simplicity and inclusivity in the Web3 ecosystem,” Kwok added.

According to the announcement, Humanity Protocol is guided by a council of Founding Humans including Yat Siu, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, and Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon Labs. Additionally, the protocol leverages the power of Polygon CDK to enhance scalability and efficiency within the blockchain ecosystem.

Integrating with Polygon‘s CDK enhances Humanity Protocol’s scalability and efficiency. Leveraging Ethereum’s security and Polygon’s infrastructure, the protocol processes transactions swiftly, which is vital for large-scale identity verification. Polygon’s CDK supports diverse use cases, ensuring flexibility without compromising performance, thus enabling widespread adoption of blockchain-based identity solutions.

Humanity Protocol Ensures User Privacy

One of the distinguishing features of the Humanity Protocol is its integration of zero-knowledge proofs, which enhances user privacy and ensures secure identity verification without compromising sensitive data.

“The application of ZKP in Humanity Protocol functions as follows. When users attempt to verify their identity through the protocol’s palm recognition technology, a unique digital signature is generated based on their palm’s biometric data,” Humanity Protocol’s Terence Kwok explained.



“However, instead of storing this biometric information on the blockchain or within any centralized database, the protocol employs zero-knowledge proofs to validate the user’s identity claim. The actual palm print data remains solely on the user’s device or within a secure enclave, ensuring that this sensitive information is never exposed to the network or third parties.”

“Furthermore, the use of ZKP allows the protocol to enhance its privacy-preserving capabilities by facilitating transactions and interactions within the ecosystem that require identity verification without compromising the anonymity or privacy of the users involved,” he added.

For instance, when accessing services, participating in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, or engaging in any activity that requires proof of identity within the Humanity Protocol ecosystem, users can do so with the assurance that their identity and personal data remain protected.

Humanity Protocol’s sybil-resistant blockchain ecosystem has diverse applications across industries, including Universal Basic Income, Enterprise DeFi, gaming, science, infrastructure management, governance, asset tokenization, social media, education, and credential verification. Its versatility promises foundational trust and security in various applications where human verification is essential.

According to Terence Kwok, the Proof of Humanity (PoH) consensus mechanism empowers developers to create innovative Web3 applications while maintaining user ownership over their data and identity. By ensuring verified human interactions, PoH ensures trustworthy user experiences, aligning with the principles of user sovereignty and data ownership in the Web3 landscape.

“Upon testnet launch, the Humanity Protocol web application will provide users with the ability to scan their palms to verify that they are human, refer friends through a unique nickname, and claim daily testnet token rewards tied to their referral activity,” Humanity Protocol’s Terence Kwok told Metaverse Post.

“Users who refer friends to complete the palm verification process are incentivized with 50% of all testnet token rewards that their referrals get, inclusive of both the genesis and daily rewards. The testnet tokens will be convertible to the HP token at mainnet launch,” he added.

