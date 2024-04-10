Business News Report Technology
April 10, 2024

Alpen Labs Emerges From Stealth, Raises $10.6M Funding To Advance Its Bitcoin L2 Scaling Solution

by
Published: April 10, 2024 at 1:05 pm Updated: April 10, 2024 at 1:05 pm
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 10, 2024 at 1:05 pm

In Brief

Alpen Labs raised $10.6 million in a funding to build modular rollup on Bitcoin and introduce Bitcoin-based financial systems.

Alpen Labs Emerges From Stealth, Raises $10.6M Funding To Advance Its Bitcoin L2 Scaling Solution

Bitcoin Layer 2 scaling solution developer Alpen Labs raised $10.6 million in a funding round led by Ribbit Capital, Castle Island Ventures, Robot Ventures, Axiom Capital, Geometry Research, Village Global, Stillmark, Paxos, Robot Ventures, and Axiom with contributions from individual investors such as John Pfeffer, Ben Davenport, Charles Cascarilla, Waikit Lau, Eric Lau, and others.

Alpen Labs is building a modular rollup on Bitcoin, enabling the creation of applications that enhance global financial inclusion and introduce Bitcoin-based financial systems. The company is focused on establishing a Bitcoin-driven economy by developing a scalable, private, and programmable Bitcoin ecosystem, leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography and off-chain solutions.

According to Alpen Labs, currently, blockchains are anticipated to handle both execution and verification simultaneously. Meanwhile, ZK cryptography enables blockchains to focus solely on verification. By eliminating the complexities of execution from the “base layer,” blockchains can solidify as minimalist, censorship-resistant, and highly decentralized structures that offer cryptoeconomic trust. With its minimalist design, Bitcoin will thrive in extending its cryptoeconomic trust to secure applications that facilitate privacy, programmability, and scalability.

Alpen Labs Plans to Change Bitcoin Rollup Infrastructure Thanks to Smart Contract Capabilities

Alpen Labs is a startup headquartered in New York, established in 2022 by four alumni from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With the recent funding, the company has emerged from stealth mode after a year of dedicated work on Bitcoin rollup infrastructure to introduce smart contract capabilities to the network. Alpen Labs focuses its research and development endeavors on various projects, including the Optimistic ZK bridge for Bitcoin, native ZK proof verifiers on Bitcoin, and scalable payments with ZK client side validation protocols.

At present, Alpen Labs, consisting of cryptographers, engineers, and entrepreneurs, is in the process of expanding its workforce to strengthen development endeavors. Additionally, it aims to establish new partnerships to advance its objectives and accelerate the evolution of its network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Swell Network Unveils Pre-Launch Deposit Access For Its Layer 2 Rollup

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

RWA Layer 1 Blockchain Mantra’s Hongbai Incentivized Testnet Is Now Live

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

George Tucker Unveils Crypto.com’s Strategic Roadmap, New Services, and Regulatory Expansion Initiatives for Global Adoption

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 10, 2024

Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Swell Network Unveils Pre-Launch Deposit Access For Its Layer 2 Rollup

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

RWA Layer 1 Blockchain Mantra’s Hongbai Incentivized Testnet Is Now Live

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

Saga Prepares For Airdrop With First SAGA Token Staker Snapshot Scheduled For April

by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More

UBI Impact: Exploring Social and Economic Implications on the Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies are boosting a new age of inventive developments in the global economic system, driven by modern ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Swell Network Unveils Pre-Launch Deposit Access For Its Layer 2 Rollup
Markets News Report Technology
Swell Network Unveils Pre-Launch Deposit Access For Its Layer 2 Rollup
by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
RWA Layer 1 Blockchain Mantra’s Hongbai Incentivized Testnet Is Now Live
News Report Technology
RWA Layer 1 Blockchain Mantra’s Hongbai Incentivized Testnet Is Now Live
by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
George Tucker Unveils Crypto.com’s Strategic Roadmap, New Services, and Regulatory Expansion Initiatives for Global Adoption
Interview Business Technology
George Tucker Unveils Crypto.com’s Strategic Roadmap, New Services, and Regulatory Expansion Initiatives for Global Adoption
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 10, 2024
Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion
Business News Report Technology
Dfinity Foundation Develops On-Chain AI Chatbot, Plans Chain Fusion Enhancement, And Web3 Incubator Program Expansion
by Alisa Davidson
April 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.