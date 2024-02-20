Cometh Studio Launches Web3 Trading Card Game Cosmik Battle on Epic Games Store

Web3 development platform Cometh Studio today announced the launch of Cosmik Battle, a cutting-edge Trading Card Game (TCG), now available on early access through Epic Games Store, Ultra and Hyperplay.

Part of the Arbitrum gaming ecosystem, Cosmik Battle offers players a thrilling experience of space battles, where they take on the role of aspiring superstar pilots striving for fame and glory. This TCG introduces innovative mechanics, propelling players into intense, turn-based combat scenarios.

With hundreds of cards featuring various elements like orbiters, mechas and Greek gods, players assemble their arsenal and strategize to outmatch their rivals.

“Unlike most Trading Card Games, Cosmik Battle offers a intense and dynamic gameplay experience. Players engage in fast-paced, turn-by-turn space duels where cards played are not permanently discarded but instead placed into a discard pile,” Stéphane Heip, Head of Marketing & Communication at Cometh Studio told MPost.

Heip asserts that traditional Trading Card games do not deliver on the trading promise. Cosmik Battle, however, addresses this issue by harnessing blockchain technology and Digital Collectibles (NFTs), enabling players to freely trade cards and other digital collectibles with one another, within or outside our ecosystem.

During fast-paced intergalactic warfare, players can collect ‘digital collectibles’ and tradable items, enhancing their in-game experience. The Early Access period of Cosmik Battle will span a month, followed by the official release, promising exciting surprises such as seasons, tournaments, new modes and card extensions.

“In Cosmik Battle, the trading economy is powered by blockchain technology through NFTs known as digital collectibles. These digital collectibles are entirely owned by players, granting them the freedom to do as they please with their possessions,” Cometh Studio’s Stéphane Heip added. “Blockchain will also facilitate interoperability with upcoming experiences.”

Additionally, Cometh announced that Cosmik Battle will soon be available on Google Play Store and Apple Store, enabling crossplay between PC and mobile platforms.

“Cometh” the Convergence of Web2 and Web3 Gaming

Cometh Studio aims to bridge the gap between web3 and web2 gaming spaces with Cosmik Battle. Led by a team of passionate video game enthusiasts from renowned companies like Activision-Blizzard and Ubisoft, the studio endeavors to provide an unforgettable gaming experience for players worldwide.

“As game developers, we firmly uphold the belief that video games should not merely serve as a pretext to make blockchain technology more enticing. We do not create “blockchain games”- we create games. As a testimony to this philosophy, we refuse to build our games on Play-To-Earn models. Instead, we believe in blockchain for its capacity to strengthen the link between players and their favorite games,” said Jérôme de Tychey, CEO of Cometh and President of Ethereum France.

Cosmik Battle integrates Cometh’s proprietary technology, including Cometh Connect, an Account Abstraction solution, enabling players to register and access the game. Moreover, players can make purchases in FIAT without incurring gas fees or signing transactions, ensuring a user-friendly experience combined with the benefits of blockchain technology.

“Players accustomed to the high standards of Web2 expect nothing less, which is why we’ve dedicated our utmost efforts to deliver an innovative gameplay experience and an immersive universe,” Cometh Studio’s Stéphane Heip told MPost. “Once you’ve achieved an exceptional gaming experience elevated by blockchain-powered features, having the right technology becomes imperative.”

Deployed on Cometh’s blockchain “Muster,” a Layer 3 built on Arbitrum’s tech stack, Cosmik Battle leverages the latest technology, Arbitrum Orbit. This positioning within the Arbitrum ecosystem highlights Cometh Studio’s commitment to web3 gaming innovation.

“At no point whatsoever are players require to sign tx when interacting with the chain, no matter the amount of time they interact with the chain (our own Layer 3 “Muster” based on Arbitrum and leveraging Arbitrum Orbit),” explained Stéphane Heip. “Our deployed wallet remains invisible to Web2 players but completely manageable for the most Web3-savvy of our players. Players do not pay gas fees in Cosmik Battle. Cometh sponsors all transactions.”

Through the Peer-to-Peer Cosmik marketplace, players can trade their Digital Collectibles between each other. Cosmik facilitate those transactions, while allowing players to also exchange their Collectibles outside the ecosystem.

Delving on Cometh Studio’s refusal to adopt Play-To-Earn models and its emphasis on creating games without blockchain as a primary selling point, Cometh Studio’s Stéphane Heip said that blockchain should only be leveraged where it makes sense for the experience and shouldn’t be imagined as a backbone that fuels each and every aspect of the game.

“We are absolutely convinced that blockchain can improve gaming as we know it thanks to its capacity to strengthen the bond between players and their favorite games but also the relationship with the developers. Refusing Play-to-Earn as a model does not mean that players will not be able to get value from our experience, if there is trading there is value creation,” he explained. “It simply means that we put the focus on the experience and the fun you can have by playing rather than the earnings you could get from the game.”

