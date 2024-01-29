Samsung will Integrate Baidu’s Ernie AI Bot in Galaxy S24 Smartphone for Chinese Users

South Korean electronics company Samsung announced its plans to integrate an AI chatbot service product provided by Baidu, Ernie Bot, into the new Galaxy S24 smartphone series in China. The company highlighted that Baidu’s AI tools will be crucial in text summarization, organization and translation. Samsung emphasized the importance of AI integration in enhancing the functionality of its smartphones and serving as a key attraction for the company’s new product in the country.

It will additionally offer backend support for Samsung’s “circle to search” feature–a function managed by Alphabet’s Google technology company in alternative markets.

Google’s Android software is the foundational platform for many smartphones in China. However, the absence of the company’s supplementary mobile services and app store has led local companies to address the void by offering alternatives such as Tencent’s WeChat.

The collaboration with Samsung represents a significant milestone for Baidu, as it secures a primary adopter for its Ernie AI, positioning itself as one of the earliest and most notable companies to establish a Chinese counterpart to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The AI-powered lineup of Galaxy smartphones by Samsung made its debut a few weeks ago, signaling the onset of a competitive race among technology companies to leverage AI in revitalizing the smartphone market.

According to the company’s announcement, incorporating Galaxy AI into every model within the S24 series will usher a new era of mobile AI, highlighting the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the smartphone industry. Among the notable AI integrations introduced are intelligent translation and interpretation services, in-app image searches and various generative AI-powered photo editing tools.

This emphasis on AI also represents a departure from Samsung’s traditional hardware-centric strategy in developing and promoting its smartphones.

Samsung Elevates Technological Horizon with AI Integration

In its pursuit of technological excellence, Samsung is actively engaging with integrating AI across its range of products and services, recognizing its pivotal role in shaping the future technology landscape.

Recently, the company introduced several innovations during CES 2024 — an annual show featuring presentations of new products and technologies from the consumer electronics industry. This included the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor, the enhanced rolling AI robot Ballie transformed into a personalized AI companion, and an AI-ready laptop, the Galaxy Book4, connected with Microsoft Copilot, among other products.

Samsung’s choice to employ the Ernie large-language AI model for its upcoming AI-powered Galaxy 24 smartphone in China acknowledges Baidu’s prominent position as a leading Chinese AI player. The integration will also allow the company to captivate millions of its existing users, leveraging this move to bolster its global presence.

