Galxe Forges Partnership with BRC20 Inscription Platform Turtsat to Expand Community

In Brief Galxe partners with BRC20 inscription platform Turtsat to enhance the communities' participation and offer rewards.

The Web3 community platform Galxe announced a collaboration with the BRC20 inscription platform Turtsat. As part of the partnership, Turtsat will expand its reach and deepen community participation through Galxe. The collaboration will introduce opportunities for both Turtsat and Galxe communities, including rewards such as allowlist spots.

Galxe announced its commitment to embracing the Bitcoin ecosystem alongside the BRC20 standard, enabling it to diversify offerings and provide the community with a broader range of opportunities. The partnership with Turtsat marks another step forward for the platform in development within the evolving crypto ecosystem.

The platforms share a common vision of empowering the community, driving innovation, and building a more inclusive decentralized future.

​​Galxe Expands Partnerships

Galxe is the platform for building a Web3 community. With over 14 million unique users to date, Galxe has propelled the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than 4000 partners with reward-based loyalty programs.

Earlier this year, the platform announced a strategic partnership with Kroma Network, a prominent Ethereum Layer 2 solution developed by Lightscale. The objective of the partnership was to broaden Kroma Network’s influence on mainstream social platforms and establish a robust position in the NFT space. The collaboration also received backing from the game developer Wemade.

With the new partnership, Galxe solidifies its commitment to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, expanding opportunities for both platforms’ communities. The new collaboration aligns with Galxe’s vision of fostering community empowerment, innovation, and a more inclusive decentralized future within the evolving Web3 landscape.

