News Report Technology
December 25, 2023

Galxe Forges Partnership with BRC20 Inscription Platform Turtsat to Expand Community

by
Published: December 25, 2023 at 11:21 am Updated: December 25, 2023 at 11:21 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 25, 2023 at 11:21 am

In Brief

Galxe partners with BRC20 inscription platform Turtsat to enhance the communities’ participation and offer rewards.

Galxe Forges Partnership with BRC20 Inscription Platform Turtsat to Expand Community

The Web3 community platform Galxe announced a collaboration with the BRC20 inscription platform Turtsat. As part of the partnership, Turtsat will expand its reach and deepen community participation through Galxe. The collaboration will introduce opportunities for both Turtsat and Galxe communities, including rewards such as allowlist spots.

Galxe announced its commitment to embracing the Bitcoin ecosystem alongside the BRC20 standard, enabling it to diversify offerings and provide the community with a broader range of opportunities. The partnership with Turtsat marks another step forward for the platform in development within the evolving crypto ecosystem.

The platforms share a common vision of empowering the community, driving innovation, and building a more inclusive decentralized future.

​​Galxe Expands Partnerships 

Galxe is the platform for building a Web3 community. With over 14 million unique users to date, Galxe has propelled the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more than 4000 partners with reward-based loyalty programs.

Earlier this year, the platform announced a strategic partnership with Kroma Network, a prominent Ethereum Layer 2 solution developed by Lightscale. The objective of the partnership was to broaden Kroma Network’s influence on mainstream social platforms and establish a robust position in the NFT space. The collaboration also received backing from the game developer Wemade.

With the new partnership, Galxe solidifies its commitment to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, expanding opportunities for both platforms’ communities. The new collaboration aligns with Galxe’s vision of fostering community empowerment, innovation, and a more inclusive decentralized future within the evolving Web3 landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gnosis Co-founder Dr. Friederike Ernst Predicts Web3 Trends for 2024, Anticipates ‘Real-World Crypto Integration’

by Victor Dey
December 22, 2023

Hong Kong Opens Doors for Spot Crypto ETFs, Issues Circular for Applications

by Alisa Davidson
December 22, 2023

The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024

by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023

Metropolis World and Unstoppable Domains Partner to Propel Web3 Identities for Steve Aoki, TimeOut and More

by Victor Dey
December 21, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Top 10 Biggest Investments in AI Startups in 2023

by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023

Litentry Expands Decentralized Identity into the Bitcoin Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023

AI Startups Raised Over $600 Million Last Week, Our Top 5 Picks

by Kumar Gandharv
December 25, 2023

Sotheby’s Digital Art Reports Record $35 Million Sales in 2023

by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Top 10 Biggest Investments in AI Startups in 2023
Business News Report Technology
Top 10 Biggest Investments in AI Startups in 2023
by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023
Litentry Expands Decentralized Identity into the Bitcoin Ecosystem
News Report Technology
Litentry Expands Decentralized Identity into the Bitcoin Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023
AI Startups Raised Over $600 Million Last Week, Our Top 5 Picks
News Report Technology
AI Startups Raised Over $600 Million Last Week, Our Top 5 Picks
by Kumar Gandharv
December 25, 2023
Sotheby’s Digital Art Reports Record $35 Million Sales in 2023
Art News Report Technology
Sotheby’s Digital Art Reports Record $35 Million Sales in 2023
by Alisa Davidson
December 25, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.