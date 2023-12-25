Top 10 Biggest Investments in AI Startups in 2023

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The list of AI startups that concluded the most substantial funding rounds in 2023.

Artificial intelligence (AI) played a significant role in 2023. During the middle of the year, investors were particularly active, injecting nine-figure rounds into the most promising AI startups almost every week, making it challenging to track all the investments.

However, this compilation presents the ten most significant deals of the year, each involving at least half a billion dollars, highlighting the investors involved.

Anthropic, $4 Billion

San Francisco-based Anthropic raised the largest funding round in September, signing a deal with e-commerce and cloud giant Amazon for a $4 billion investment. This transaction also granted Amazon a minority stake in Anthropic, with an immediate investment of $1.25 billion and the option for either party to trigger an additional $2.75 billion in funding.

Anthropic, $2 Billion

Anthropic also obtained its second-largest investment of $2 billion from Google, consisting of $500 million upfront and an additional $1.5 billion over time. Earlier reports in February suggested Google had invested between $300 million and $400 million in the startup.

Inflection AI, $1.3 Billion

In the summer, California-based Inflection AI raised a substantial $1.3 billion round led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, and new investor Nvidia. This fundraising valued Inflection AI at $4 billion, and the startup aims to create the “largest AI cluster in the world” with its generative AI platform. It provides an AI-powered assistant named Pi, enabling users to receive quick information and advice on their interests.

Metropolis, $1.1 Billion

The Los Angeles-based checkout-free parking startup Metropolis raised $1.7 billion in debt and equity led by Eldridge and 3L Capital. The company, through a Series C offering, raised $1.05 billion and secured $650 million in debt financing. This funding facilitated the acquisition of logistics firm SP Plus in a deal worth approximately $1.5 billion, marking the most significant M&A transaction of the year by a VC-backed company.

Databricks, $685 Million

AI-enhanced data analytics company Databricks raised over $685 million in Series I, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates. This deal valued the company at $43 billion, representing an increase from its $38 billion valuation after the $1.6 billion Series H in 2021. Nvidia, an AI chip-making company, also participated in this round.

Aleph Alpha, $500 Million

Germany-based Aleph Alpha raised a $500 million Series B as AI startups outside the US continued to attract significant funding. The round was led by Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence, Bosch Ventures, and Schwarz Group’s companies. Founded in 2019, Aleph Alpha allows companies to develop and deploy large language and multimodal models.

SandboxAQ, $500 Million

AI and quantum computing startup SandboxAQ announced a $500 million round led by Breyer Capital, Thomas Tull, T. Rowe Price Associates, Guggenheim Investments and others. The startup explores the combined effects of AI and quantum to develop commercial products for telecom, financial services, health care, security and other computationally intensive sectors.

Mistral AI, $487 Million

A French startup Mistral AI raised a substantial round of approximately $487 million at a $2 billion valuation towards the end of the year. The funding included approximately $350 million in equity from investors led by Andreessen Horowitz, and contributions from General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bpifrance, Nvidia, and Salesforce.

Anthropic, $450 Million

Anthropic raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital in May.

In the recent development, the company announced plans to raise another $750 million in an upcoming funding round. The funding initiative is reportedly being spearheaded by Menlo Ventures.

Corporate Giants Lead Funding Rounds

The cumulative value of these ten rounds exceeded $16 billion, showcasing a significant influx of venture capital into the AI sector.

Microsoft led the largest and co-led the second-largest rounds, while Nvidia co-led the second-largest round. Amazon led the third-largest round, and Google invested in the Anthropic, while Nvidia also participated in the Databricks round.

Corporate entities played a dominant role in AI investing, particularly Nvidia, which saw success with its high-demand chips, becoming a $1 trillion-plus company in the year. Besides the listed companies, Nvidia also participated in significant AI rounds for other startups such as Together AI and Enfabrica, and it made investments in several biotech companies using AI.

In 2023, AI startups experienced significant engagement, witnessing a surge in investments. Corporations played a pivotal role in the investments, shaping the trajectory of the technology and contributing to its growth. This marked a transformative year for the AI sector.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson