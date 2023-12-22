Dogechain Responds to Media’s Disruption Claims Amid Polygon Labs’ Move to Polygon CDK

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Polygon Labs, the developer of the Polygon blockchain ecosystem recently decided to discontinue its contributions to Polygon Edge, the open-source software used as the foundation in Dogechain – a project created to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities to the Dogecoin community.

Polygon Labs is focusing on the development of layer-2 blockchains powered by zero-knowledge cryptography (ZK), as seen in their new framework called Polygon CDK.

Various media reports said it remains unclear how Dogechain’s operations and roadmap might be affected by Polygon Labs’ decision to discontinue support for Polygon Edge. They further claimed that there have been no immediate responses from Dogechain regarding this development.

Reports further suggested that despite Dogechain’s intentions, it did not have the official endorsement of top leaders in the Dogecoin community, and the Dogecoin Foundation clarified that it had no affiliation with the Dogechain project.

Dogechain has its plan ready to transition to zk-rollup technology through Polygon CDK. This transition is expected to provide Dogechain with major scalability benefits, aligning with Polygon’s vision for a more efficient and cohesive ecosystem, a source familiar with the matter shared with Metaverse Post.

“Previously developed using Polygon Edge, Dogechain is going to make the transition to zk-rollup via Polygon CDK. As a result, Dogechain will be one of the earliest movers on Polygon’s most powerful product yet. The transition will give Dogechain major scalability and dominance potential in 2024.”

The project’s choice of Polygon Edge at launch was based on its perceived strengths in security and efficiency within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) world.

Impact on the Dogechain Community

According to the source, Dogechain will be joining Polygon 2.0.

“As part of the Polygon ecosystem, DogeChain can seamlessly interact with other projects and protocols on the network, enabling cross-chain interoperability. The integration would also provide DogeChain with access to Polygon’s vibrant developer community, fostering collaboration and innovation with other projects.”

The move is anticipated to attract more users to the Dogechain ecosystem, solidifying its position as a beloved, fun, and utility-driven cryptocurrency.

In light of Dogechain’s detailed response, it becomes clear that the project is actively embracing the changes in the blockchain space, aligning itself with the future vision presented by Polygon 2.0. The strategic transition to zk-rollup via Polygon CDK signifies Dogechain’s intent to adopt innovation, scalability, and a seamless experience for its community in the crypto landscape.

