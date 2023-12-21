Wemade Launches WEMIX PLAY Web3 Games for LG Smart Screens

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Wemade is launching popular games from its WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform on LG Smart TVs and monitors.

South Korea-based global game developer Wemade is launching popular games from its WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform on LG Smart TVs and monitors, with an aim to elevate the gaming experience by expanding its Web3 gaming ecosystem.

According to the announcement, this move represents the first instance of games hosted on the WEMIX PLAY platform becoming available on LG screens, and it aligns with Wemade’s plan to construct a blockchain-based mega-ecosystem.

LG Smart TV users will soon have access to download and play games such as “Anipang Match,” a captivating puzzle game, and “Every Farm,” a farming simulation experience developed by Wemade Play, a subsidiary of Wemade.

These titles are not limited to LG Smart TVs but will also be accessible on LG lifestyle screens including StanbyME, StandbyME Go, and smart monitors.

This move broadens the reach of games and opens up new possibilities for users to engage with Web3 gaming through their LG screens. Further to this collaboration, both WEMIX PLAY and LG are planning to join forces to enhance the gaming experience on LG screens and provide users with a richer and more enjoyable gaming environment.

Global availability of these games excludes mainland China, Singapore, and South Korea.

As the gaming industry embraces blockchain technology, the partnership sets a precedent for future innovations and synergies between gaming platforms and technology giants.

🚀 #Wemade Co., Ltd. partners with LG Electronics to bring <Anipang Match> & <Every Farm> to webOS platform on smart TVs and monitors! 📺🎮



🌐 Blockchain gaming meets mainstream : Expanding the #WEMIXPLAY ecosystem, now accessible on over 200M LG devices worldwide.



🤝 Future… pic.twitter.com/LSO0mWAkHO — WEMIX (@WemixNetwork) December 21, 2023

Web3 Gaming Ecosystem Shows Strong Growth

The NFT-based Web3 gaming ecosystem is set to grow, with an estimated revenue of nearly $614 billion by the year 2030, according to a Fortune Business Insights report. Blockchain gaming is on track for a surge, projecting a growth rate of almost 300 percent from its present valuation of $154 billion within the next seven years, as per the report.

North America presently has the largest share of the blockchain gaming market, but the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is emerging fast and is not far behind. The APAC region is expected to contribute to the maximum growth of blockchain games, with nearly 55 percent of the global gaming community-based in Asia.

According to the report, the integration of blockchain technology and NFTs led to the evolution of the gaming industry.

The adoption of NFTs within blockchain technologies is identified as a catalyst, granting gamers ownership and avenues for productivity. This shift not only empowers gamers but also enables them to generate economic returns based on the time invested in gaming sessions, thereby propelling market growth.

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to exciting years ahead where blockchain gaming integrates with mainstream entertainment devices, ushering in new horizons for immersive gaming experiences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv