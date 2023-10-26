Galxe Announces a Strategic Partnership with Kroma Network

Galxe, the foremost web3 community platform with a staggering 13 million user base, has set its sights on a promising collaboration with Kroma Network, an avant-garde Ethereum Layer 2 solution sculpted by Lightscale.

This initiative draws further attention due to the backing of esteemed game developer, Wemade, acclaimed for its ‘Legend of Mir’ series.

Lightscale, the brainchild of Wemade, stands out as an exemplar in confronting Ethereum’s scalability hurdles. Their trailblazing endeavor, the Kroma mainnet, underscores their visionary approach to blockchain technology. Kroma’s ecosystem plays host to reputed apps like iZUMI Finance and Superbridge, among others. Through its association with Galxe, Kroma looks to not merely proliferate its reach across mainstream social platforms but also to solidify its foothold in the NFT realm.

Galxe as Web3 Powerhouse

Galxe has played a pivotal role in facilitating the surge of platforms such as Optimism and Arbitrum. Additionally, by supporting a staggering 3,700 partners through its incentive-driven programs, it has distinctly carved a niche for itself. Recent metrics from Similarweb pinpoint Galxe.com as the choice destination for 6.8 million visitors monthly, reiterating its standing as a must-visit hub for web3 aficionados.

The amalgamation of Galxe and Kroma is envisaged to usher in a new era for the Kroma network. The partnership endeavors to revamp Kroma’s promotional endeavors, fine-tune user onboarding, and spearhead community growth.

Charles Wayn, Galxe’s co-founder, radiated optimism, emphasizing the shared objective of Kroma to expedite the integration of blockchain technology into mainstream usage. Furthermore, the fusion will witness a series of integrative enhancements, including the merger of Kroma’s features into the Galxe portal and Kroma unveiling a revolutionary on-chain dashboard.

TK Park, the dynamo behind Lightscale, opined on the collaboration’s pivotal nature, projecting it as an avenue to unveil Kroma to Galxe’s vast user base. He envisages this partnership as a magnet for an extensive web3 user influx. Additionally, he envisions a long-term relationship with Galxe, ripe with mutual growth opportunities.

An undisputed titan in forging web3 communities, Galxe boasts an expansive reach across 16 distinct blockchains. With its reward-driven initiatives, it has fueled the ascent of platforms like Polygon and Arbitrum. With its unique credential data network, Galxe offers protocols an unmatched edge in community engagement, brand visibility, and ecosystem growth.

