Business News Report
October 26, 2023

Galxe Announces a Strategic Partnership with Kroma Network

by
Published: October 26, 2023 at 3:28 am Updated: October 26, 2023 at 3:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

auto”>

Galxe has revealed a collaborative alliance with Kroma Network, Lightscale’s Ethereum Layer 2 solution, which enjoys the endorsement of the game developer Wemade.

Galxe Announces a Strategic Partnership with Kroma Network

Galxe, the foremost web3 community platform with a staggering 13 million user base, has set its sights on a promising collaboration with Kroma Network, an avant-garde Ethereum Layer 2 solution sculpted by Lightscale.

This initiative draws further attention due to the backing of esteemed game developer, Wemade, acclaimed for its ‘Legend of Mir’ series.

Lightscale, the brainchild of Wemade, stands out as an exemplar in confronting Ethereum’s scalability hurdles. Their trailblazing endeavor, the Kroma mainnet, underscores their visionary approach to blockchain technology. Kroma’s ecosystem plays host to reputed apps like iZUMI Finance and Superbridge, among others. Through its association with Galxe, Kroma looks to not merely proliferate its reach across mainstream social platforms but also to solidify its foothold in the NFT realm.

Galxe as Web3 Powerhouse

Galxe has played a pivotal role in facilitating the surge of platforms such as Optimism and Arbitrum. Additionally, by supporting a staggering 3,700 partners through its incentive-driven programs, it has distinctly carved a niche for itself. Recent metrics from Similarweb pinpoint Galxe.com as the choice destination for 6.8 million visitors monthly, reiterating its standing as a must-visit hub for web3 aficionados.

The amalgamation of Galxe and Kroma is envisaged to usher in a new era for the Kroma network. The partnership endeavors to revamp Kroma’s promotional endeavors, fine-tune user onboarding, and spearhead community growth.

Charles Wayn, Galxe’s co-founder, radiated optimism, emphasizing the shared objective of Kroma to expedite the integration of blockchain technology into mainstream usage. Furthermore, the fusion will witness a series of integrative enhancements, including the merger of Kroma’s features into the Galxe portal and Kroma unveiling a revolutionary on-chain dashboard.

TK Park, the dynamo behind Lightscale, opined on the collaboration’s pivotal nature, projecting it as an avenue to unveil Kroma to Galxe’s vast user base. He envisages this partnership as a magnet for an extensive web3 user influx. Additionally, he envisions a long-term relationship with Galxe, ripe with mutual growth opportunities.

An undisputed titan in forging web3 communities, Galxe boasts an expansive reach across 16 distinct blockchains. With its reward-driven initiatives, it has fueled the ascent of platforms like Polygon and Arbitrum. With its unique credential data network, Galxe offers protocols an unmatched edge in community engagement, brand visibility, and ecosystem growth.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


/>/&gt;height=”25″ />

The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Generative AI Will Shape Industry 5.0, Predicts AVEVA’s Global AI Head Jim Chappell

by Victor Dey
October 26, 2023

Neo4j Unveils Cloud Database Upgrade For 100x Faster Analytics and Decision-Making

by Victor Dey
October 25, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

by Victor Dey
October 19, 2023

IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

by Victor Dey
October 18, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Anboto Labs Surges Ahead with $3M Fundraise and Launch of Trading Platform

by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023

IlluviDEX Prepares to Launch Open Beta in Q1 2024

by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023

Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression

by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023

CentML Gets $27 Million Boost from Google and Nvidia to Tackle AI Chip Shortage

by Agne Cimerman
October 25, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Anboto Labs Surges Ahead with $3M Fundraise and Launch of Trading Platform
News Report Technology
Anboto Labs Surges Ahead with $3M Fundraise and Launch of Trading Platform
by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023
IlluviDEX Prepares to Launch Open Beta in Q1 2024
News Report
IlluviDEX Prepares to Launch Open Beta in Q1 2024
by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023
Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression
News Report Technology
Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression
by Nik Asti
October 26, 2023
CentML Gets $27 Million Boost from Google and Nvidia to Tackle AI Chip Shortage
Business News Report
CentML Gets $27 Million Boost from Google and Nvidia to Tackle AI Chip Shortage
by Agne Cimerman
October 25, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.