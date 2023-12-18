News Report Technology
December 18, 2023

EU Initiates DSA Investigation Into X Over Suspected Breach of Obligations

by
Published: December 18, 2023 at 8:50 am Updated: December 18, 2023 at 8:50 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2023 at 8:50 am

In Brief

The EU plans to initiate an investigation into X (Twitter) over suspected breaches of obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

EU Launches DSA Investigation Into X Over Suspected Breaches

The European Union announced plans to initiate an investigation into social media company X (formerly Twitter) over suspected breaches of obligations, marking the EU’s first investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The investigation will specifically address the dissemination of illegal content in the EU, evaluating the effectiveness of X’s measures to combat information manipulation, particularly concerning the “community notes” system.

Additionally, investigation will focus on X‘s efforts to enhance platform transparency and a suspected deceptive design of the user interface, such as checkmarks linked to subscription products.

The commission stated its commitment to conducting an in-depth investigation promptly, gathering evidence through additional requests for information, interviews, and inspections.

The DSA, which entered into force in November of the previous year, mandates that very large online platforms and search engines take more comprehensive actions to address illegal content, public security risks and safeguard their services against manipulative techniques.

Under the DSA, companies found in violation could face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover.

EU Investigates Major Tech Platforms

After the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, EU industry chief Thierry Breton sent letters to X, Meta, TikTok and Alphabet, reminding them of their obligations under the DSA to address harmful and illegal content.

The platforms promptly responded to Breton, highlighting the measures they have taken to combat disinformation on their platforms. However, Elon Musk challenged Breton on the disinformation charge. Only X received a formal request for information under the DSA and has responded to the request.

In another recent incident, X faced a complaint from a privacy activist Max Schrems, who claimed that the social media platform violated EU rules by improperly leveraging individuals’ political views and religious beliefs for targeted advertising.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Lamborghini Unveils Lanzador Electric Ultra GT on Roblox for Exclusive Metaverse Preview

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

Bitrue Launches Auto Invest Tool to Ease Digital Asset Management

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023

Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan

by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy
Business News Report
FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy
by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023
Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
News Report Technology
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan
News Report Technology
Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan
by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.