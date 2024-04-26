News Report Technology
April 26, 2024

Dymension’s Open Market For Bridging Liquidity From RollApps eIBC Launches On Mainnet 

by
Published: April 26, 2024 at 10:56 am Updated: April 26, 2024 at 10:56 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 26, 2024 at 10:56 am

In Brief

Dymension launched its open market, eIBC, which is designed to facilitate the bridging of liquidity from RollApps on the mainnet.

Dymension’s Open Market For Bridging Liquidity From RollApps eIBC Launches On Mainnet

Modular blockchain for rollups, Dymension announced the launch of its open market, eIBC, which is designed to facilitate the bridging of liquidity from RollApps on the mainnet.

The eIBC protocol stands as a novel system built on IBC, facilitating rapid withdrawals from rollups.

When a rollup withdrawal is initiated through eIBC, it generates a public ‘order’ on Dymension. Individuals have the opportunity to fulfill these orders for a fee by operating an eIBC client and supplying liquidity. eIBC has the capability to fulfill orders in various tokens, such as USDC, USDT, and DYM, among others.

eIBC fulfillers promptly provide the token order and receive the user’s delayed token withdrawal along with a fee. To mitigate any potential rollback risk, fulfillers are required to operate rollup full nodes, ensuring the validity of the rollup state.

What Is Dymension And What Are RollApps?

Dymension operates as a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. The network is specifically engineered to natively support rollups. This approach ensures an efficient system tailored to meet the needs of rollups. Additionally, the network includes support for IBC, facilitating connections between rollups and other IBC-compatible blockchains.

IBC (Inter-blockchain communication) serves as a message passing protocol, and functions as the  standard bridge for RollApps. Bridging is handled through the x/ibc module of the RollApp which enables minting, locking, and burning fungible tokens. RollApps come equipped with built-in bridge functionality, providing immediate access to large amount of liquidity like native USDC or USDT.

The concept behind RollApps entails that each rollup will cater to its own specific application, similar to how each Cosmos blockchain exists for its own application. However, instead of numerous application-specific blockchains, Dymension will accommodate numerous application-specific rollups, commonly referred to as RollApps.

Presently, there are 500 tokens generated and 1,000 RollApps listed on Dymension, with 13,600 deployed on its testnet. The existing RollApps cover various categories, such as gambling, gaming, and non-fungible token (NFT) applications. Dymension launched its mainnet in February.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (22-26.04)

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 26, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Comments On Centralization Of PoW, Notes It Was Temporary Stage Until PoS

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

Offchain Labs Reveals Discovery Of Two Critical Vulnerabilities In Optimism’s OP Stack’s Fraud Proofs

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

Government Silence on Chivo Wallet Breach Sparks Criticism and Doubts Over El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 26, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (22-26.04)

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 26, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Comments On Centralization Of PoW, Notes It Was Temporary Stage Until PoS

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

Offchain Labs Reveals Discovery Of Two Critical Vulnerabilities In Optimism’s OP Stack’s Fraud Proofs

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

SEC Files Charges Against Geosyn Mining, Accuses Its Co-Founders Of $5.6M Fraud

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (22-26.04)
Digest Business Markets Technology
This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (22-26.04)
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 26, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Comments On Centralization Of PoW, Notes It Was Temporary Stage Until PoS
News Report Technology
Vitalik Buterin Comments On Centralization Of PoW, Notes It Was Temporary Stage Until PoS
by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024
Offchain Labs Reveals Discovery Of Two Critical Vulnerabilities In Optimism’s OP Stack’s Fraud Proofs
News Report Software Technology
Offchain Labs Reveals Discovery Of Two Critical Vulnerabilities In Optimism’s OP Stack’s Fraud Proofs
by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024
Government Silence on Chivo Wallet Breach Sparks Criticism and Doubts Over El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment
Security Wiki Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Government Silence on Chivo Wallet Breach Sparks Criticism and Doubts Over El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 26, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.