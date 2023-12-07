European Union Reaches Agreement on ChatGPT and Bard AI Regulation

Delegates from the European Commission, the European Parliament, and 27 member countries achieved consensus on regulations concerning artificial intelligence (AI) systems, bringing the group closer to a formal agreement on the European Union AI Act.

Negotiators have agreed to a set of controls for generative AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard—the kind capable of producing content on command. However, there are still ongoing discussions focused on biometric surveillance, with lawmakers aiming to prohibit its use.

In the proposed regulation, European Union policymakers outline requirements for developers of AI models, such as those supporting tools like ChatGPT, to maintain information on how their models are trained, summarize the copyrighted material used, and label AI-generated content.

Systems posing “systemic risks” would need to adhere to an industry code of conduct in collaboration with the commission. Additionally, they would be obligated to monitor and report any incidents stemming from the models.

The agreement represents a key milestone in establishing a landmark AI policy that will set the precedent for regulating generative AI tools in the developed world. If enacted, the European Union AI Act would position the EU as the first government outside of Asia to establish robust regulations for artificial intelligence.

Policymakers Navigate Challenges in Crafting AI Regulations

Policymakers have dedicated months to refining the language in the European Union AI Act and pushing for its approval before the European elections in 2024, anticipating a new commission and parliament.

During the meeting last week, the countries experienced challenges in reaching an agreement with France, Germany, and Italy advocating for allowing makers of generative AI models to self-regulate rather than imposing strict rules.

Similar to other governments like the US and UK, the European Union has grappled with the challenge of striking a balance between safeguarding its own AI startups and addressing potential societal risks.

By achieving agreement on controls for generative AI tools, European delegates progress toward a significant consensus on the European Union AI Act that is set to mark a milestone in global AI policy.

