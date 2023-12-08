Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta Availability for All X Premium+ Users in the US

Elon Musk's xAI launched Grok AI chatbot beta for X Premium+ users in the US, with plans for rapid global expansion.

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI announced the availability of conversational AI chatbot Grok to all X Premium+ subscribers in the United States. The beta release follows Musk’s previous caution about AI’s potential risks, underscoring his ongoing involvement in AI development.

Grok AI offers a unique interaction experience, allowing users to rewrite any part of its output. Built on xAI’s own language model Grok-1, it aims to outperform existing AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

Musk’s announcement emphasizes that chatbot is now accessible for X Premium+ subscribers in the US. He plans rapid enhancements to the platform, relying on user feedback for continuous improvement.

The beta version is expected to roll out to all English-speaking users within a week, with Japanese users marked as the next priority. Musk aims to expand Grok-AI’s capabilities to all languages by early 2024, targeting a global audience.

Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all 𝕏 Premium+ subscribers in the US.



There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated.



Will expand to all English language users in about a week or so. Japanese is next… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023

Grok AI: A Unique Conversational Chatbot

Grok AI distinguishes itself by handling complex and nuanced queries, often with humor and wit, setting it apart from typical AI systems.

Unlike AI chatbots that rely on GPT models, Grok AI, integrated into X, possesses real-time knowledge, offering a significant advantage over other models. Musk asserts that chatbot can hold branched conversations, giving users an interactive experience that evolves with the conversation.

As chatbot remains in beta, xAI anticipates further enhancements and feature additions. This release demonstrates Musk’s dedication to progressing AI technology and addressing its potential risks. It reflects his vision of aligning AI development with a focus on user-driven innovation.

