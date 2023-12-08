Business News Report Technology
December 08, 2023

Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta Availability for All X Premium+ Users in the US

by
Published: December 08, 2023 at 7:43 am Updated: December 08, 2023 at 7:44 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 08, 2023 at 7:43 am

In Brief

Elon Musk’s xAI launched Grok AI chatbot beta for X Premium+ users in the US, with plans for rapid global expansion.

Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Beta for X Premium+ Users in the US

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI announced the availability of conversational AI chatbot Grok to all X Premium+ subscribers in the United States. The beta release follows Musk’s previous caution about AI’s potential risks, underscoring his ongoing involvement in AI development.

Grok AI offers a unique interaction experience, allowing users to rewrite any part of its output. Built on xAI’s own language model Grok-1, it aims to outperform existing AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

Musk’s announcement emphasizes that chatbot is now accessible for X Premium+ subscribers in the US. He plans rapid enhancements to the platform, relying on user feedback for continuous improvement.

The beta version is expected to roll out to all English-speaking users within a week, with Japanese users marked as the next priority. Musk aims to expand Grok-AI’s capabilities to all languages by early 2024, targeting a global audience.

Grok AI: A Unique Conversational Chatbot

Grok AI distinguishes itself by handling complex and nuanced queries, often with humor and wit, setting it apart from typical AI systems.

Unlike AI chatbots that rely on GPT models, Grok AI, integrated into X, possesses real-time knowledge, offering a significant advantage over other models. Musk asserts that chatbot can hold branched conversations, giving users an interactive experience that evolves with the conversation.

As chatbot remains in beta, xAI anticipates further enhancements and feature additions. This release demonstrates Musk’s dedication to progressing AI technology and addressing its potential risks. It reflects his vision of aligning AI development with a focus on user-driven innovation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Insilico Medicine Advances AI-Designed IBD Drug ISM5411 to ‘First-in-Human’ Trial

by Victor Dey
December 07, 2023

“Future of Bitcoin Mining Relies on AI and IoT Integration” reveals Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023

Elixir Games Acquires LitLab Games to Boost Web3 Gaming Portfolio

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

VanEck Forecasts Bold Crypto Trends for 2024

by Nik Asti
December 08, 2023

Merit Circle DAO Collaborates with Immutable for Web3 Gaming Experiences on Beam

by Alisa Davidson
December 08, 2023

India to Launch Generative AI Platform BharatGPT, Aligning with ‘Make AI in India’ Vision

by Kumar Gandharv
December 08, 2023

dotData Launches dotData Insight to Power Business Intelligence with Generative AI

by Kumar Gandharv
December 08, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
VanEck Forecasts Bold Crypto Trends for 2024
Markets News Report
VanEck Forecasts Bold Crypto Trends for 2024
by Nik Asti
December 8, 2023
Merit Circle DAO Collaborates with Immutable for Web3 Gaming Experiences on Beam
News Report Technology
Merit Circle DAO Collaborates with Immutable for Web3 Gaming Experiences on Beam
by Alisa Davidson
December 8, 2023
India to Launch Generative AI Platform BharatGPT, Aligning with ‘Make AI in India’ Vision
News Report Technology
India to Launch Generative AI Platform BharatGPT, Aligning with ‘Make AI in India’ Vision
by Kumar Gandharv
December 8, 2023
dotData Launches dotData Insight to Power Business Intelligence with Generative AI
News Report Technology
dotData Launches dotData Insight to Power Business Intelligence with Generative AI
by Kumar Gandharv
December 8, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.