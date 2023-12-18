News Report Technology
December 18, 2023

Rikkeisoft Announces $10 Million Investment Plan for AI Healthcare Applications in Japan

by
Published: December 18, 2023 at 9:23 am Updated: December 18, 2023 at 9:23 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2023 at 9:23 am

In Brief

Rikkei announced a $10 million investment plan and formed a partnership with Genetica Asia to advance AI healthcare landscape in Japan.

Rikkeisoft Announces $10 Million Investment Plan to Enhance AI Healthcare Applications in Japan

In an announcement at the Vietnam-Japan Economic Forum, Rikkei Japan — the Japanese arm of Rikkeisoft, announced a $10 million investment plan and formalized a partnership with Genetica Asia – a biotech company providing genetic testing services powered by AI.

The collaboration, graced by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and representatives from ministries, is set to utilize the power of artificial intelligence technology for the advancement of precision medicine.

According to the announcement, the $10 million investment is earmarked for the development of AI-driven solutions tailored for genetic analysis catering specifically to Japanese consumers.

Beyond individual benefits, this initiative aims to provide pharmaceutical companies and research institutions with transparent genetic data, to work towards developing precision medicine and genetic research in the Asian region.

“AI technology developed through the partnership with Genetica will address critical health issues by offering personalized insights to prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments. Additionally, this AI-driven analysis will contribute to bolstering the immune system,” said Bui Quang Huy, CEO of Rikkei Japan.

Rikkeisoft has been working In Japan and has consistently tackled societal challenges, particularly those associated with the aging population.

Likwise, Genetica — specializing in AI-based genetic analysis, is affiliated with Gene Friend Way, headquartered in San Francisco (USA), and receives guidance from a team of expert scientists. Notably, their genetic analysis chip, lauded for its 99% accuracy, is endorsed by Illumina, a globally recognized genomics organization.

Both companies anticipate that the investment will help in precision medicine, offering patients and caregivers state-of-the-art treatment modalities.

Vietnam’s Bold Biotech Roadmap for 2030

In March 2023, Vietnam’s Prime Minister visited Genetica’s lab and emphasized the importance of developing biotechnology as a key driver for innovation and economic restructuring. Vietnam aims to become a top 10 country in Asia’s biotechnology industry, specifically, by 2030, with high-quality human resources, strong infrastructure, and sufficient financial resources.

According to Genetica, the company is working to help Vietnam achieve the goal in 2030, and to that end will accelerate gene decoding and precision medicine to benefit billions of people by establishing its AI-powered decentralized science platform – GenomicDAO.

“We are proud to own an AI-powered platform for gene decoding, a patent-pending gene-decoding chip for Asian genomes, and a CLIA-certified genomic lab,” said Duyen Bui, Co-Founder and CSO of Genetica said during the Prime Minister’s visit.

“These capabilities enable us to revolutionize healthcare for people in Asia and beyond. We strongly believe our work aligns with the Vietnamese government’s goals of becoming a biotech unicorn by 2030,” Bui added.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Lamborghini Unveils Lanzador Electric Ultra GT on Roblox for Exclusive Metaverse Preview

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

Bitrue Launches Auto Invest Tool to Ease Digital Asset Management

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

EU Initiates DSA Investigation Into X Over Suspected Breach of Obligations

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy

by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023

Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
EU Initiates DSA Investigation Into X Over Suspected Breach of Obligations
News Report Technology
EU Initiates DSA Investigation Into X Over Suspected Breach of Obligations
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy
Business News Report
FTX Pledges to Repay Billions to Creditors, Files Court Plan to Exit Bankruptcy
by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023
Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
News Report Technology
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.