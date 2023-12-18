Rikkeisoft Announces $10 Million Investment Plan for AI Healthcare Applications in Japan

In an announcement at the Vietnam-Japan Economic Forum, Rikkei Japan — the Japanese arm of Rikkeisoft, announced a $10 million investment plan and formalized a partnership with Genetica Asia – a biotech company providing genetic testing services powered by AI.

The collaboration, graced by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and representatives from ministries, is set to utilize the power of artificial intelligence technology for the advancement of precision medicine.

According to the announcement, the $10 million investment is earmarked for the development of AI-driven solutions tailored for genetic analysis catering specifically to Japanese consumers.

Beyond individual benefits, this initiative aims to provide pharmaceutical companies and research institutions with transparent genetic data, to work towards developing precision medicine and genetic research in the Asian region.

“AI technology developed through the partnership with Genetica will address critical health issues by offering personalized insights to prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments. Additionally, this AI-driven analysis will contribute to bolstering the immune system,” said Bui Quang Huy, CEO of Rikkei Japan.

Rikkeisoft has been working In Japan and has consistently tackled societal challenges, particularly those associated with the aging population.

Likwise, Genetica — specializing in AI-based genetic analysis, is affiliated with Gene Friend Way, headquartered in San Francisco (USA), and receives guidance from a team of expert scientists. Notably, their genetic analysis chip, lauded for its 99% accuracy, is endorsed by Illumina, a globally recognized genomics organization.

Both companies anticipate that the investment will help in precision medicine, offering patients and caregivers state-of-the-art treatment modalities.

Vietnam’s Bold Biotech Roadmap for 2030

In March 2023, Vietnam’s Prime Minister visited Genetica’s lab and emphasized the importance of developing biotechnology as a key driver for innovation and economic restructuring. Vietnam aims to become a top 10 country in Asia’s biotechnology industry, specifically, by 2030, with high-quality human resources, strong infrastructure, and sufficient financial resources.

According to Genetica, the company is working to help Vietnam achieve the goal in 2030, and to that end will accelerate gene decoding and precision medicine to benefit billions of people by establishing its AI-powered decentralized science platform – GenomicDAO.

“We are proud to own an AI-powered platform for gene decoding, a patent-pending gene-decoding chip for Asian genomes, and a CLIA-certified genomic lab,” said Duyen Bui, Co-Founder and CSO of Genetica said during the Prime Minister’s visit.

“These capabilities enable us to revolutionize healthcare for people in Asia and beyond. We strongly believe our work aligns with the Vietnamese government’s goals of becoming a biotech unicorn by 2030,” Bui added.

