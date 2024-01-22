Darewise and Animoca Collaborate with Honda to Develop Automotive Gameplay in Life Beyond

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Darewise and Animoca announced a collaboration with Honda Motor to co-develop transportation and vehicle-related gameplay within Life Beyond.

Darewise Entertainment along with Animoca Brands Japan announced a collaboration with Honda Motor to co-develop transportation and vehicle-related gameplay within the AAA science fiction game – Life Beyond.

Life Beyond is a gaming metaverse where players can build a new civilization on Planet Dolos. In this sci-fi world powered by a player-driven tokenized economy, player-citizens can decide who they want to become and the role they want to play.

Under the collaboration, Animoca aims to redefine the boundaries of gaming by integrating Honda’s automotive abilities into the virtual landscapes of Life Beyond. Honda and Darewise will co-develop new gameplay and game assets for Life Beyond, including in-game items, activities and Ordinals featuring Honda.

“We are thrilled to establish a deep relationship with Honda as our key automotive partner. In addition to adding to in-game utility and style, we think that the ideation and innovation generated by this collaboration will enhance the game experience tremendously,” said Benjamin Charbit, CEO of Darewise.

The collaboration opens a new era in transportation within the virtual landscapes of Life Beyond and sits at the intersection of gaming and automotive technology in the realm of Web3 experiences.

Recently, the Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company Animoca Brands announced the phased launch of Anichess, a free-to-play chess strategy web3 game developed in collaboration with Chess.com and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. According to the company, Anichess will integrate new elements including a captivating storyline, magic spell mechanics and web3 functionality into the traditional game of chess.

Also, in October 2023, Darewise Entertainment announced that it raised $3.5 million in token presales. It was also announced that the Darewise token will launch in early 2024 — developed with Horizon Labs, the team behind the Ethereum-based ApeCoin (APE) token.

Life Beyond Characters

Darewise’s Ambitious Quest to Expand Life Beyond

“Life Beyond” developer and a Web3 game technology company – Darewise Entertainment is working to develop the sci-fi MMO Life Beyond and launch an ecosystem metaverse token on Bitcoin.

It recently announced a partnership with Singapore-based fashion-tech company Altava Group to bring AI-powered digital fashion to the Life Beyond gaming world and the upcoming Bitcoin Metaverse. The collaboration will see Altava Group integrating its AI-powered platform for digital wearables into Life Beyond.

Furthermore, it aims to elevate gaming experiences by integrating digital fashion into the Life Beyond universe, bridging the gap between the virtual and real worlds.

Earlier, Darewise Entertainment partnered with Horizen Labs to launch the metaverse ecosystem token for the Bitcoin network.

The partnership aims to introduce the world’s first metaverse ecosystem token for the Bitcoin network, opening new horizons for gaming, brands, and real-world interactions. The upcoming token will primarily be used in Life Beyond. Gamers and enthusiasts can use the token for in-game items, virtual properties and various experiences within the platform.

Darewise’s partnerships, including Altava Group for AI-powered digital fashion, Horizen Labs for a Bitcoin network metaverse token, and recently with Honda showcase its steps to advance Life Beyond with immersive and interconnected experiences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv