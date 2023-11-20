Altava Partners with Darewise Entertainment to Boost Digital Fashion in Metaverse Gaming

Singapore-based fashion-tech company Altava Group announced a partnership with France’s game development studio Darewise Entertainment, to bring AI-powered digital fashion to the Life Beyond gaming world and the upcoming Bitcoin Metaverse.

Life Beyond is a virtual game world where players use digital assets (NFTs) and a player-driven economy to create a new society on the fictional planet Dolos. In this sci-fi game, players can choose their roles and shape society’s development.

Both Darewise Entertainment and Life Beyond Gaming Metaverse are subsidiaries of Animoca.

“This partnership will combine the core competencies of both companies offering the audience an immersive experience in an open world while personalising some really exciting and fashionable outfits on their avatars,” Altava Group’s CEO, Andy Ku told Metaverse Post.

The collaboration will see ALTAVA Group integrating its AI-powered platform for digital wearables into Life Beyond, making Darewise Entertainment the first Web3 AAA gaming studio to incorporate the company’s technology.

Furthermore, it aims to elevate gaming experiences by integrating digital fashion seamlessly into the Life Beyond universe, bridging the gap between the virtual and real worlds.

Bolstering Metaverse’ Digital Fashion with AI

Darewise Entertainment said the partnership aligns with its broader strategic engagement plans, as the studio prepares to launch the first metaverse ecosystem token on Bitcoin. The platform will be leveraging Ordinal protocol to power diverse experiences on the Bitcoin network, ranging from gaming to brand engagements and real-world events.

“From our own experience, when it comes to Web3, luxury brands are some of the first movers in space. Many of the brands we’ve worked with or spoken to are open to exploring new technology and ways to reach and interact with their audience. We can bring our experience with Darewise and Horizen ecosystem to future brand partners and offer them one more credible option,” said Ku from Altava Group.

Altava and Darewise are combining their expertise, to unlock the potential of digital fashion, offering users opportunities for creativity and self-expression. Altava has previously collaborated with global brands such as Fendi, LVMH, The Sandbox and Prada, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital fashion.

“Altava is pioneering the creation of digital wearables that are inherently interoperable. This collaboration not only enhances Life Beyond but also fortifies the broader metaverse ecosystem that we have anchored in the Bitcoin network,” said Darewise Entertainment’s CEO, Benjamin Charbit.

“Currently, there may not be one, single fashion item that’s interoperable across different virtual worlds as far as we know. Basically, each world has its own proprietary standard including online items. With our AI platform, we allow Creators, at the item-building level, to port their designs into multiple proprietary formats required by different virtual worlds that we partner with,” Andy Ku told Metaverse Post.

Shaping the Digital Fashion Landscape

As part of the partnership, Altava Group will join the newly established Life Beyond Fashion Council, contributing insights and expertise to shape the evolving fashion landscape within the gaming universe. In turn, Darewise Entertainment will serve as a metaverse and technology advisor to Altava, fostering mutual growth and innovation.

“For months we have been discussing directly with fashion brands and various digital fashion companies. We clearly realised that everyone has something unique and different to bring to the table. We will slowly announce Fashion Council seating members over the next few months. Their role will be to help us steer our strategy and execution towards fashion towards our audience of gamers and Web3 audience,” Life Beyond’s ecosystem director, Timothee Semelin told Metaverse Post. “The fashion council will focus on bridging gaming and fashion by focusing on three core pillars: technology, design and culture. We think ALTAVA is ideally positioned to help us work on these three pillars.”

The collaboration signifies a step towards transforming digital fashion within the metaverse, providing users with a dynamic and immersive experience. As Life Beyond prepares to welcome Altava’s AI-powered digital wearables, the metaverse ecosystem anchored in the Bitcoin network anticipates a new era of innovation and self-expression.

