Animoca Launches Web3 Chess Strategy Game Anichess, Partners Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com

Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company Animoca Brands today announced the phased launch of Anichess, a free-to-play chess strategy web3 game developed in collaboration with Chess.com and five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

According to the company, Anichess will integrate new elements including a captivating storyline, magic spell mechanics and web3 functionality into the traditional game of chess.

“Anichess aspires to pioneer a new and distinctive genre that combines the strategic depth of classic chess with elements of modern gaming mechanics,” Brian Chan, Head of Anichess told Metaverse Post.

The game has two phases of launch: the first phase presents player-versus-environment (PvE) gameplay; while the second phase will offer a real-time multiplayer experience based on the spell chess mechanic introduced in the first phase.

“The initial phase of Anichess, focusing on player-versus-environment (PvE) gameplay, is an introduction to the concept of spell chess and consists of daily challenges with a range of spells for players to engage in. It is designed to familiarize players with this innovative variant, gathering crucial feedback to fine-tune the experience for chess enthusiasts, puzzle solvers, and strategy gamers alike,” added Anichess’ Brian Chan.

The second phase, scheduled for Q1 2024, will see additional features including diverse competitive modes, ranging from casual 1v1 matches to ranked 1v1 matches and tournaments, providing players with a variety of engaging gameplay options.

The introduction of player customization adds a personalized touch to the gaming experience, featuring cosmetic skins and spell cards that allow players to tailor their in-game appearance and strategies. Additionally, the inclusion of missions and battle passes will bring a dynamic element, offering players various quests to accomplish and unlock exclusive in-game rewards and assets.

Chess.com and Magnus Carlsen to Foster Chess Enthusiasm

Animoca has collaborated with Chess.com – one of the leading online platforms dedicated to the game of chess with over 150 million users and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

“I am excited that Anichess is bringing innovation to chess with spells and strategy gaming elements that provide a refreshing chess experience,” said Magnus Carlsen, in a written statement.

Alongside Magnus Carlsen, the team partnered with top-tier players including Anish Giri, the world’s number 10; David Howell, commentator and world number 56; David Antón Guijarro, world number 63; and Sopiko Guramishvili, an acclaimed author and Woman Grandmaster.

“The innovation and success of Anichess are propelled by the expert feedback from these Grandmasters and their promotion through social media, upcoming streams, and tournaments. Combined with Chess.com’s extensive network, this synergy further amplifies the impact, ensuring a comprehensive and influential reach,” Brian Chan told Metaverse Post.

“Grandmasters provide valuable insights into traditional chess gameplay, ensuring the game’s core strategy is preserved while introducing innovative elements. Game designers help create immersive and user-friendly interfaces, making the game appealing to a wider audience, including traditional gamers who may be less familiar with chess,” he explained further.

Chess and Web3 Join Forces

The partnership aims to effectively balance chess’ complexity with the accessibility of modern gaming.

Considering the integration of web3 functionality, as a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Anichess harnesses the power of decentralized technology to empower players and create a game where the value of the network increases as each player joins the game.

“By giving players true digital property rights to their in-game items via blockchain, they can own, trade, and build on top of these assets in a permissionless manner. This ownership paradigm is more than just a feature; it’s a fundamental shift in how players interact with the game, making their choices and strategies more impactful,” said Anichess’ Brian Chan.

Players of all skill levels, including beginners, can enjoy Anichess, as it provides a new evolution of chess enriched by strategic depth, tactical magic, and expansive lore. The game‘s immersive experience encourages daily engagement, with unique magical spells unlocking new challenge puzzles and in-game assets known as Orbs of Power.

“The integration of Web3 also fosters open innovation that is driven by the community. In the Anichess ecosystem, players are not just participants but co-creators, with their ideas and feedback directly influencing the game’s evolution through the governance rights they have,” said Brian Chan. “This approach not only gives players a sense of ownership but also ensures that Anichess remains dynamic and responsive to its community’s needs.”

Anichess represents a collaborative effort to modernize and broaden the appeal of chess, not only catering to the existing global community of chess enthusiasts but also attracting new audiences.

