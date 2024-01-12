ALTAVA and Digitaliga Partner to Launch ‘Ape Football Club’ NFT Collection
In Brief
ALTAVA and Digitaliga partnered to introduced unique ‘Ape Football Club’ NFT collection for renowned football clubs and fans worldwide.
Singapore-based fashion tech company ALTAVA today joined forces with Digitaliga – a digital sports platform, to introduce the unique ‘Ape Football Club’ NFT collection for renowned football clubs worldwide. This partnership aims to use Web3 technology to strengthen the bond between football clubs and their fans, offering a blend of digital and physical experiences.
“At Digitaliga our aim is to increase communication between sports clubs and their fans, create engaging experiences, and generate long-term revenue channels for sports clubs. The integration of BAYC IP and specially themed Ape Football Collections dedicated to Football Clubs will play a pivotal role in helping us reach our targets,” said Uğur İşbuyuran, founder and CEO at Digitaliga.
The collaboration leverages iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. By collaborating with BAYC communities worldwide, Digitaliga and ALTAVA will bring the beloved Bored Apes to the world’s most passionate football fanbase.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Digitaliga and leverage the power of BAYC NFTs to bring the worlds of fashion, technology, and football together. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in our mission to empower creativity and foster meaningful connections in the virtual space,” said Andy Ku, group CEO and co-founder of ALTAVA Group.
From Turkish Football League to Global Expansion
The partnership will initially focus on football clubs in Turkey, a nation known for its deep-rooted passion for the sport. Turkey has a strategic market with 136 professional football clubs and over 3,500 professional football players participating in various leagues.
Entry into the Turkish football scene will set the stage for a broader global expansion, responding to the increasing demand from football clubs worldwide to connect with their fans through the innovative medium of NFTs.
For ALTAVA’s existing customers and partners, this collaboration opens up an opportunity to reach millions of football fans across the globe. The venture aims to bridge the gap between the familiar Web2 and the emerging Web3 landscape. This educational aspect will help onboard new audiences into the captivating world of blockchain technology.
Moreover, the ‘Ape Football Club’ NFT collections will be constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, serving as a unique intersection point between the digital realm and real-life experiences for football clubs and their supporters. This fusion of digital and physical experiences empowers clubs to create engaging fan interactions, explore new revenue streams, and cultivate lasting connections with their dedicated supporters.
According to ALTAVA, the choice of Ethereum blockchain ensures the security and authenticity of these digital collections, allowing fans to have confidence in the uniqueness and ownership of their NFTs. Ethereum, as a well-established blockchain platform, provides a stable foundation for the development and exchange of these digital assets.
The collaboration represents more than just a creative venture; it’s a strategic move to tap into the immense potential of NFTs in the sports industry.
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.
