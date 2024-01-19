NetVRk Launches $NETVR Token Swap to Elevate Metaverse Experience for Users

Crypto-powered metaverse platform NetVRk officially launched its anticipated token swap – transitioning from $NTVRK to $NETVR.

Further, NetVRk is making things smooth and easy for users by creating a bridge between the Polygon and Ethereum blockchains. This bridge helps different parts of the blockchain work together seamlessly, so users can enjoy a smooth experience no matter which blockchain they’re using.

Explaining the intent behind the rebranding, Mike Katseli, founder and CTO at NetVRk told Metaverse Post, “We’ve decided to rebrand our company, and it all boils down to clarity. We want people to instantly understand what NetVRk represents. You see, the new name is carefully thought out. At first glance, it spells ‘network.’ It’s about our commitment to connectivity, which is fundamental in today’s world. But here’s the twist: when you look closer, you’ll notice the VR letters in capitals. That’s where the magic happens. Suddenly, it reads as ‘net-vr-k,’ a subtle but powerful nod to our primary focus on the captivating realm of virtual reality.”

“The ticker name changes from $NTVRK to $NETVR is not just about aesthetics, it’s about emphasizing that our token is at the forefront of the VR metaverse,” he added.

The claim page for the token swap is now open to NetVRk token holders and previous NTVRK holders can claim their new $NETVR token without any fees through the company’s claim portal, available on both Ethereum and Polygon networks.

“We’re dedicated to enhancing user experiences and community engagement. Our generous two-year claim portal ensures ample time for everyone to seamlessly participate in the token swap,” said NetVRk’s Katseli.

Additionally, NetVRk has introduced an upgradeable smart contract to put power directly into the hands of its community. In the event of security breaches or instances of unfair gaming practices, community members now can take swift action. Through a simple and efficient reporting mechanism, users can trigger actions such as blacklisting wallets or freezing owner tokens.

According to NetVRk’s founder Mike Katseli, “This feature serves as a collective policing mechanism, ensuring the utmost fairness, integrity, and security within the $NETVR ecosystem.”

NetVRk’s Collaborations and Future Plans

The company has joined forces with KuCoin and MEXC to enhance accessibility and liquidity for its $NETVR token. “The aim is to capture the attention of a broader audience, drawing more eyes and encouraging active engagement in the swap,” said Katseli.

NetVRk also adopts a forward-thinking approach by keeping its $NETVR token on both Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, offering users easy accessibility. While Ethereum serves as the birthplace of original NFTs, Polygon contributes with lower transaction fees and a wider user base.

Furthermore, plans are in place to support the Avalanche blockchain, following the latest DAO proposal, reflecting NetVRk’s strategy to extend its presence across multiple blockchain networks.

“In the upcoming alpha release, we’re unveiling groundbreaking A.I. NPC technology that will be accessible for community testing. Our AI achieves unparalleled response times, thanks to a proprietary server and engine communication solution, providing a unique competitive advantage,” NetVRk’s Katseli told Metaverse Post.

“Beyond instant interactions, we’re advancing Emotional Intelligence (E.I.) to create human-like connections. Unlike current solutions, our A.I. understands and stores your emotions, fostering deep connections and real relationships,” he added.

NetVRk’s ambitious plans extend to the “Creation Engine,” allowing users to design games, interactive learning experiences, and business simulations effortlessly. As the platform gears up for its Alpha release and embraces new blockchain partnerships, the company is working to position itself as a leading force in the evolving crypto-powered metaverse landscape.

