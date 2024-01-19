Taki Games Expands Web3 Presence, Appoints New CEO After Merger with Unite

Web3 mobile casual gaming network Taki Games today announced its merger with Unite – the brains behind the NFT brand Kungfu Beasts.

According to the announcement, the merger is part of Taki Games’ expansion into gaming on the Polygon blockchain. The recent shift sees Unite’s former CEO Weiwei Geng stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Taki Games.

Geng is a seasoned figure in the gaming industry, has previously co-founded Rally Network and held leadership positions at Gen.G and Kabam.

“The initial blockbusters of the Web3 gaming showed the enormous demand for a game that players can actually own,” said Weiwei Geng, CEO of Taki Games. “They also showed what happens when the business model can’t keep up with the vision and inflation eats away at the value. Taki’s mission is to grow Web3 gaming by transforming multibillion-dollar markets into value that gamers can keep for themselves.”

Explaining the value added to the gaming experience, Weiwei Geng said: “Users can earn rewards just by playing Taki Games. All of the ad revenue they see from in-game ads is brought on-chain and distributed to players as rewards for clearing content”.

Taki Games is known for its popular Web3 social product on Solana which attracted 1 million users and has now broadened horizons to Polygon. They’ve brought along a set of mobile games powered by the TAKI token. Polygon is recognized as a top-notch layer-2 solution for creating Web3 games, thanks to its active user community and affordable gas fees.

Taki’s Strategic Move in Gaming Market Advancement

As part of its migration to Polygon, Taki Games introduces a new native token, TAKI, and a tokenomics design known as “Takinomics.” This approach facilitates deflationary TAKI reward emissions, diverging from the hyperinflationary dynamics often associated with “play-to-earn” games such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox.

Each TAKI issued triggers a corresponding buyback and burn, financed by revenue generated within the games, ultimately leading to a reduction in circulating supply.

To strengthen its position in the mobile gaming market, Taki Games has invested a combined $2.5 million in fiat and TAKI to acquire two popular mobile titles – Bored Button and Mom’s Kitchen.

Bored Button is Taki Games’ flagship mobile app with over 5 million installs and an impressive 200,000 monthly active users. Meanwhile, Mom’s Kitchen – a cooking game – has garnered 150,000 downloads and maintains 10,000 daily active users.

As Taki Games steps into this new phase, the industry watches with anticipation to see how this amalgamation of talent, technology, and strategic vision will shape the future of Web3 gaming.

