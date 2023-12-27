Business News Report
December 27, 2023

Ordinals Wallet Boosts Trading Experience with BRC-420 Compatibility and Node Update

Published: December 27, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Ordinals Wallet announced its compatibility with BRC-420 tokens, allowing users to trade on Bitcoin and acquire BRC-420 Ordinals.

Ordinals Wallet Enhances Trading Experience with BRC-420 Compatibility and Node Update

Non-custodial Bitcoin wallet Ordinals Wallet announced its compatibility for BRC-420 tokens. Users now have the ability to trade on Bitcoin and acquire BRC-420 Ordinals.

Additionally, Ordinals Wallet announced through its official X (formerly Twitter) account that the Ordinals node has undergone a reorganization at block 822941. Consequently, new transactions may temporarily appear as pending until the synchronization process is complete.

As long as the user’s UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) exists before the reorganization, normal usage is unaffected, and an announcement will be made once everything returns to normal.

BRC-420 is the protocol specifically designed for the management of digital assets, integrating Bitmap into the framework. This protocol provides users with a streamlined experience, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Cryptocurrency Wallets Lead Innovation with Enhanced Capabilities

Launched in February 2023, Ordinals Wallet was designed specifically to support the management of Ordinal Inscriptions. It enables users to hold, store and view Bitcoin and Ordinals NFTs directly within the wallet. Users can transfer, send, inscribe and engage in buying and selling assets within the wallet.

In the recent development, Self-custody crypto wallet Phantom announced it added support for Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. Bitcoin support is available in beta, allowing any Phantom wallet holder to activate it in app settings, with the ability to import Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 from existing Bitcoin wallets.

The recent announcement by Ordinals Wallet underscore the ongoing commitment to enhancing user experiences, broadening accessibility and adapting to emerging protocols, promising a dynamic future for the decentralized financial ecosystem.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

