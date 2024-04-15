Crypto Fitness App STEPN Collaborates with Adidas to Release Collection of 1,000 NFTs ‘STEPN x Adidas Genesis Sneakers’

In Brief STEPN partnered with Adidas to launch a collection of NFTs “STEPN x Adidas Genesis Sneakers”– the first in a series of co-branded activities.

Solana-based smartphone application STEPN (GMT), which enables users to earn rewards through activities such as walking, jogging, or running, announced a partnership with athletic apparel and footwear company Adidas. Together, they will launch a limited collection of 1,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) named “STEPN x Adidas Genesis Sneakers.”

These NFTs will be minted on the Solana blockchain and available for purchase on the NFT marketplace Mooar starting April 17th. Each NFT will be priced at 10,000 units of STEPN’s native GMT token.

The collection will be distributed through a raffle system in two phases. The initial phase of the NFT sale will commence on April 17th, setting aside 200 NFTs for the most dedicated users. Following this, the second phase will entail a public lottery held from April 18th to April 21st, during which the remaining 790 NFTs will be made available to the public.

Priority will be given to Adidas and STEPN’s FSL community members, with exclusive access granted on the first day through an allowlist. This list will include holders of Alts by Adidas NFTs, OG and Genesis holders, owners of the “Effective Mover 6” Badge on STEPN, holders of MOOAR Membership level 5 and above, or those possessing the Gas Hero Badge or Genesis Holders status. Prospective participants are advised to register their accounts with STEPN via email before April 16th.

STEPN Expands ‘Phygital’ Rewards Landscape With New Partnershp And Distributes $30M Worth Of GMT Tokens To Community

This collaboration with Adidas marks STEPN’s second partnership with a footwear company, following its 2022 collaboration with Asics. Shiti Manghani, CEO of STEPN, highlighted the significance of this partnership, describing it as a fusion of physical and digital realms, often referred to as “phygital.” According to Shiti Manghani, collaborations between widely used lifestyle applications such as STEPN and a global brand such as Adidas signify the evolving landscape of lifestyle rewards.

Recently, STEPN distributed bonus points in the form of GMT tokens to its community worth a cumulative $30 million through an airdrop conducted last week.

