Crypto Exchange Jupiter Unveils Metropolis Part 1 Update To Enable Instant Trading Of New Tokens For Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Jupiter introduced Metropolis Part 1 that enables immediate token trading and advances how it handles new tokens, markets, and token lists.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator platform, developed within the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter, unveiled the introduction of Metropolis Part 1. This new update enables users to trade new tokens and markets immediately. Moreover, it significantly advances how Jupiter handles new tokens, markets, and token lists.

Moreover, Jupiter has introduced the new T0 API designed for new tokens, enabling users to search the blockchain for the most liquid market for direct trading. Tokens will be accessible through this feature immediately upon launch. This feature currently supports Raydium’s CPMM pools, Meteora Dynamic Pools/DLMM, and Orca Whirlpools. Although direct routing is enabled, SOL or USDC is required to trade new tokens.

Furthermore, the exchange disclosed upgrades to its interface, loading only the strict list instead of the entire 80,000 tokens listed. Jupiter has also integrated Typesense, a high-performing search engine, to deliver results from the complete token list. If the comprehensive token list doesn’t include the required token, the platform will directly query the blockchain through the new T0 API and facilitate swaps via direct routing. This upgrade aims to enhance loading times on the front end, ensuring users enjoy a smoother experience while searching for their desired tokens.

Jupiter also disclosed its intention to roll out Metropolis Part 2 further, which aims to provide access to the ecosystem token list.

Announcing Metropolis Part 1 – enabling users to immediately trade new tokens and markets.



This is a major upgrade to the way Jupiter manages new tokens/markets and the token list.



We are launching the new T0 API for new tokens, which allows you to query the chain to find the… pic.twitter.com/LfCq0rLt5P — Jupiter 🪐 (@JupiterExchange) April 15, 2024

Jupiter Exchange To Enhance Infrastructure, Operational Procedures, And User Experience

Jupiter exchange provides various services, encompassing a Swaps tool, a Payments API tailored for specifying output token amounts, Limit Orders, and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) options. They extend integration support for DEXs through the Jupiter Terminal and offer guidelines for token visibility on their platform. As of this writing, Jupiter’s trading volume has surpassed $1,233 billion within the last 24 hours.

Recently, the exchange unveiled a plan to conduct a series of planned advancements geared towards scaling up and enhancing its infrastructure, operational procedures, and overall user experience.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson