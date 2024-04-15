The Winning Formula: BRISE, BEFE, and CENX: Leading the Crypto Price Skyrocket

As tensions heat up in the Middle East, the effects are spilling over into markets worldwide, including the crazy world of cryptocurrency. Surprisingly, even the trio of high-flying meme coins—BEFE, BRISE, and CENX—are not spared from the bloodbath. These coins that had zagged while others zigged by jokes, new tech, and resilience now find themselves caught in the downturn despite having a bull run previously.

However, for opportunistic crypto traders, the recent sell-offs in BEFE, BRISE and CENX represent not a crisis but a buying opportunity. How? Let’s find out.

Bitgert (BRISE)

Just weeks ago, BRISE was a rising star thanks to Bitgert’s ultrafast blockchain capabilities.

The BRISE token saw a significant price surge just a month ago in March, reaching a high of $0.00000184, marking a 1,124% increase since its low in February. Currently, BRISE is trading at only $0.0000001629. With its deflationary token concept that pays off via staking, BRISE can surpass other blockchains, which has investors optimistic.

BEFE

BEFE, the frog-themed meme coin, took the crypto world by storm with its massive gains and a $50,000 pre-launch sale. At first, BEFE’s zero-tax, limited-time sale approach might have seemed like a gimmick, especially as it dipped from its highs.

But hold on—the Solana launch is about to change the game for BEFE investors. Investors who aren’t scared off by the volatility are taking advantage of this reset to stock up before BEFE’s mainnet debut. BEFE may have tumbled, but it’s gearing up for growth into legitimacy with its launch on Solana on April 15, 2024.

While market volatility has recently tested investor resolve, the technical analysis for BEFE paints an incredibly bullish picture moving forward. According to the latest data, BEFE is projected to surge a staggering 226.17% from current levels, propelling the meme coin sensation to $0.000841 by May 12, 2024.

BEFE is currently trading at only $0.0002219, which means it’s the perfect time to:

Centcex (CENX)

Like these two coins, Centcex (CENX) is another innovative crypto with dApp development, blockchain scaling and adoption. Currently $0.0005492 with $141,647.66 daily volume, CENX’s future roadmap includes NFT platforms, tier-2 listings, and cross-chain expansion.

DYOR for your winning formula

Of course, any investment carries risk and no forecast is guaranteed. However, the combination of BEFE’s technical projections and compelling fundamentals makes a powerful case. And, as you can see, this is true for BRISE and CENX as well. So, what are you waiting for?

