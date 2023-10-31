News Report Technology
October 31, 2023

Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line

Published: October 31, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 31, 2023 at 7:26 am

In Brief

Grammy-nominated DJ and musical artist Steve Aoki has announced a collaboration with STEPN to launch co-branded digital sneaker collection.

Grammy-nominated DJ and musical artist Steve Aoki has announced a collaboration with STEPN, the move-and-earn Web3 app that aims to bridge the gap between the metaverse and the real world through a co-branded digital sneaker collection.

STEPN is a product of the Web3 development studio Find Satoshi Lab (FSL) ecosystem and an NFT venture.

A0K1VERSE, the ecosystem spearheaded by Steve Aoki, is at the forefront of emerging technology, connecting the realms of music, entertainment and the metaverse.

The latest venture, the co-branded digital sneaker collection, will consist of 300 unique Steve Aoki x STEPN Collaborative Sneakers, each offered in four distinct variations.

STEPN’s co-founder Jerry Huang told mpost that these digital sneakers are limited, and the remaining numbers are reserved for high-quality partnerships such as Steve Aoki.

Apart from having real-world utility within STEPN to move and earn, STEPN Genesis holders also benefit from exclusive perks, rewards and airdrops making them highly sought-after assets with real-world utility, Huang added.

Steve Aoki, a musical artist renowned globally, has been making waves in the blockchain and NFT space. His A0K1VERSE ecosystem has seen a series of blockchain-related projects, collaborating with prominent names such as Gala Games, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Aoki has been actively involved in unforgettable real-world events, including NFT LA, Veecon, and NFT.NYC, forging strong bonds with his fans.

Selling on STEPN‘s NFT Marketplace MOOAR

From October 31 to November 4, STEPN will host the sale of these digital sneakers on the MOOAR Marketplace – the company’s self-developed NFT Marketplace and the move will help bring new users to discover the platform.

“MOOAR being an NFT marketplace also hosts an AIGC tool – GNT that empowers anyone to create and mint their own NFT collection without prior knowledge or art or blockchain. This technology aims to lower the barrier of entry to Web3 and make NFTs fun and accessible to the masses,” said Huang.

The Genesis co-branded sneaker mint, taking place on the Solana blockchain, will feature 240 sneakers up for auction, and the unique aspect is that 60 of each type of sneaker will be available, giving enthusiasts the chance to find their perfect fit.

Additionally, 60 sneakers will be distributed to the Steve Aoki community, creating a unique bond between the artist and his dedicated fans.

Find Satoshi Lab’s COO, Shiti Manghani, said, “Steve Aoki is a revolutionary – he continues to push boundaries and demonstrate immense innovation. This same creativity and willingness to explore new technologies aligns with the mission at Find Satoshi Lab.

“A0K1VERSE looks to bridge the gap between the metaverse and real life; in much the same way, our goal at FSL is to bring the mainstream audience into the Web3 ecosystem, allowing millions of users to reap the benefits of the vibrant sphere we have created. This partnership highlights our commitment to this cause and underscores the immense potential of our industry,” said Manghani.

Steve Aoki himself shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with STEP-N is an exciting step towards bringing the metaverse and real world closer together. This co-branded digital sneaker collection is not just about fashion; it’s a bridge to the future. With this, we’re not only changing how we engage with technology but embracing the opportunities that this new technology offers.”

The collaboration between Steve Aoki and STEP-N is not just a fusion of entertainment and technology; it represents a step in the ongoing evolution of the metaverse and Web3.

