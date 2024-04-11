Owlto Finance Integrates With Solana Network For Cross-Chain Fund Transfers, Unveils Solana Bridger NFT Airdrops For Community

In Brief Owlto Finance integrated with Solana network enabling cross-chan transfers and rolled out support for the Solana CCTP function.

Cross-chain interoperability protocol Owlto Finance announced its integration with the Solana network, enabling users to seamlessly transfer funds between the Solana network and over 20 blockchains accessible through the Owlto platform. Additionally, Owlto Finance has rolled out support for the Solana CCTP function, allowing users to transfer native USDC tokens on the Solana network.

To facilitate asset bridging, users are advised to choose USDC from the token list in the Owlto Finance platform and then select their Solana wallet in the “To” section to proceed. If necessary, users should connect an EVM wallet. After connecting, users can initiate the bridging process between Solana and the EVM network. It’s important to note that interactions within the Solana network may take up to one minute to complete.

Furthermore, coinciding with the announcement, Owlto Finance has introduced the Owlto Solana Bridger NFT. Holders of WIF, BOME, and Solana Mobile 2 are eligible to get non-fungible token (NFT) airdrops directly. Users can also earn NFT casting qualifications by engaging in Solana cross-chain activities on the Owlto Finance platform. Moreover, new users with Solana addresses will receive an extra activation bonus.

Owlto Finance Emerges as Leading Cross-Rollup Module on Ethereum Layer 2, Surpasses 1.5M Registered Addresses in 10 Months

Owlto Finance is a cross-rollup module built on the Ethereum Layer 2 rollup solution. The platform boasts notable strengths in performance, scalability, security, and user interface, addressing the challenges of scalability and transaction costs prevalent on the Ethereum mainnet. It offers high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable transaction processing, ensuring user-friendliness and compatibility. These attributes render Owlto Finance suitable for various applications within decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT markets, decentralized exchanges (DEX), cross-chain asset transfers, gaming, and the metaverse.

Currently, Owlto Finance enables seamless transfers of assets among various networks, including Arbitrum, Arbitrum Nova, Ethereum, StarkNet, StarkNet, zkSync, Polygon and Optimism.

The platform has observed substantial expansion, surpassing 1.5 million total addresses within a span of ten months, indicating a monthly growth rate exceeding 70%. In March, the project integrated with various blockchains, including Frax Finance, astar Network, zkLink Nova, and Injective EVM within the ETH ecosystem, as well as Merlin Chain and BEVM within the BTC ecosystem.

