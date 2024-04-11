Business News Report Technology
April 11, 2024

Owlto Finance Integrates With Solana Network For Cross-Chain Fund Transfers, Unveils Solana Bridger NFT Airdrops For Community

by
Published: April 11, 2024 at 11:27 am Updated: April 11, 2024 at 11:27 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 11, 2024 at 11:27 am

In Brief

Owlto Finance integrated with Solana network enabling cross-chan transfers and rolled out support for the Solana CCTP function.  

Owlto Finance Integrates With Solana Network For Cross-Chain Fund Transfers, Unveils Solana Bridger NFT Airdrops For Community

Cross-chain interoperability protocol Owlto Finance announced its integration with the Solana network, enabling users to seamlessly transfer funds between the Solana network and over 20 blockchains accessible through the Owlto platform. Additionally, Owlto Finance has rolled out support for the Solana CCTP function, allowing users to transfer native USDC tokens on the Solana network.

To facilitate asset bridging, users are advised to choose USDC from the token list in the Owlto Finance platform and then select their Solana wallet in the “To” section to proceed. If necessary, users should connect an EVM wallet. After connecting, users can initiate the bridging process between Solana and the EVM network. It’s important to note that interactions within the Solana network may take up to one minute to complete.

Furthermore, coinciding with the announcement, Owlto Finance has introduced the Owlto Solana Bridger NFT. Holders of WIF, BOME, and Solana Mobile 2 are eligible to get non-fungible token (NFT) airdrops directly. Users can also earn NFT casting qualifications by engaging in Solana cross-chain activities on the Owlto Finance platform. Moreover, new users with Solana addresses will receive an extra activation bonus.

Owlto Finance Emerges as Leading Cross-Rollup Module on Ethereum Layer 2, Surpasses 1.5M Registered Addresses in 10 Months

Owlto Finance is a cross-rollup module built on the Ethereum Layer 2 rollup solution. The platform boasts notable strengths in performance, scalability, security, and user interface, addressing the challenges of scalability and transaction costs prevalent on the Ethereum mainnet. It offers high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable transaction processing, ensuring user-friendliness and compatibility. These attributes render Owlto Finance suitable for various applications within decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT markets, decentralized exchanges (DEX), cross-chain asset transfers, gaming, and the metaverse.

Currently, Owlto Finance enables seamless transfers of assets among various networks, including Arbitrum, Arbitrum Nova, Ethereum, StarkNet, StarkNet, zkSync, Polygon and Optimism.

The platform has observed substantial expansion, surpassing 1.5 million total addresses within a span of ten months, indicating a monthly growth rate exceeding 70%. In March, the project integrated with various blockchains, including Frax Finance, astar Network, zkLink Nova, and Injective EVM within the ETH ecosystem, as well as Merlin Chain and BEVM within the BTC ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Circle Introduces New Smart Contract Feature Enabling BlackRock’s BUIDL Investors To Convert Shares To USDC

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

Bitfinex Securities Unveils El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt Offering To Finance New Hilton Hotel

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

Score Big with AS Roma Fan Token, Get Access to VIP Experiences and Exclusive Content

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 11, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Circle Introduces New Smart Contract Feature Enabling BlackRock’s BUIDL Investors To Convert Shares To USDC

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

Bitfinex Securities Unveils El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt Offering To Finance New Hilton Hotel

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

Binance Labs Supports BounceBit To Drive Innovations In Bitcoin Restaking And CeDeFi

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

Masa Debuts AI Data Network and Marketplace On Mainnet, Enables Users To Earn From AI Training

by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
DeFi at a Crossroads: Uniswap’s Regulatory Standoff Engages Entire Crypto Space
Business Markets Technology
DeFi at a Crossroads: Uniswap’s Regulatory Standoff Engages Entire Crypto Space
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
April 11, 2024
Circle Introduces New Smart Contract Feature Enabling BlackRock’s BUIDL Investors To Convert Shares To USDC
Business News Report Technology
Circle Introduces New Smart Contract Feature Enabling BlackRock’s BUIDL Investors To Convert Shares To USDC
by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024
Bitfinex Securities Unveils El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt Offering To Finance New Hilton Hotel
Business Markets News Report
Bitfinex Securities Unveils El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt Offering To Finance New Hilton Hotel
by Alisa Davidson
April 11, 2024
Score Big with AS Roma Fan Token, Get Access to VIP Experiences and Exclusive Content
Stories and Reviews Technology
Score Big with AS Roma Fan Token, Get Access to VIP Experiences and Exclusive Content
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 11, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.