May 10, 2024

Crypto Exchange OKX Lists Notcoin, Set To Introduce Spot Trading With NOT-USDT Pair On May 16  

Published: May 10, 2024 at 4:35 am Updated: May 10, 2024 at 4:35 am
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

OKX announced its intention to list Notcoin, a community token associated with The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced its intention to list Notcoin (NOT), a community token associated with The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

Deposits are scheduled to commence at 3:00 am UTC on May 10th, with withdrawals following suit at 10:00 am UTC on May 17th. Concurrently, NOT-USDT spot trading is set to commence at 12:00 pm UTC on May 16th.

Notcoin originated as a popular clicker game within the messaging application Telegram, which introduced numerous users to Web3 through its tap-to-earn mining mechanic. Since its inception in November 2023, the game has amassed a user base of 35 million players and recorded over 8 trillion “taps.” The current phase of development focuses on establishing an ecosystem around NOT, including the creation of a gaming platform and exploration tools for Web3 projects. 

The project plans to conduct an airdrop, with hints previously shared via social media channels and the TON Foundation. However, an official release date for the airdrop has not yet been specified.

OKX Introduces NOT Token On Its Jumpstart Platform, Enables Token Mining From May 13 

The NOT token functions as a community-oriented token designed for exploring Web3 products, engaging in games, and facilitating developers in offering their products to the community through Notcoin campaigns.

The NOT token has a total supply of 102,719,221,714 tokens. According to its tokenomics, 78.00% of NOT is allocated for airdrop activities and 22% for additional airdrops and development purposes.

Recently, OKX has included Notcoin in its platform specifically designed for token launches and fundraising, OKX Jumpstart, enabling users to stake their TON tokens to earn NOT tokens. Participants in the OKX Jumpstart program can stake up to 4,000 TON. The token mining activity will span three days, commencing at 6:00 am UTC on May 13th and concluding at 6:00 am UTC on May 16th.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

