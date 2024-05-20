MAP Protocol Plans To Create Cross-Chain Messaging Solution For Solana And TON To Expand Its Ecosystem

In Brief MAP Protocol announced that it is presently working on creating cross-chain messaging modules tailored for Solana and TON.

Bitcoin Layer 2 interoperability platform MAP Protocol (MAPO) announced that its cross-chain messaging team is presently working on creating cross-chain messaging modules tailored for Solana and The Open Network (TON). This initiative aims to address the increasing demand for cross-chain smart contract calls.

In a post on social media platform X, MAP Protocol highlighted the substantial advantages of message cross-chain over asset cross-chain in terms of interoperability.

Furthermore, supporting the creation of cross-chain messaging modules for Solana and TON will contribute to the expansion of the MAP Protocol ecosystem and offer Solana and TON users and developers a genuinely decentralized cross-chain interaction option, further elevating interoperability.

The cross-chain messaging approach adopted by MAPO will facilitate cross-chain smart contract calls and simplify integration with various ecosystems. It will also emphasize complete decentralization without any privileged roles, enable connectivity across both EVM and non-EVM networks, and enhance interoperability beyond basic asset transactions.

MAPO serves as the native cryptocurrency within MAP Protocol and is utilized to cover transaction fees. Additionally, in the future, MAPO is expected to hold value for users of financial applications on the MAP Protocol platform, facilitating functions such as lending, borrowing, streaming, and payments. MAPO tokens are available for acquisition through major cryptocurrency exchanges like Gate.io or Bitget.

MAP Protocol Surpasses $100M TVL Milestone, Reaching Record Highs

MAP Protocol functions as a platform designed for Bitcoin Layer 2, emphasizing cross-chain interoperability. It provides the infrastructure and elements for decentralized applications (dApps) to attain interoperability between Bitcoin Layer 2 networks and diverse public blockchains. In March, it became a participant of the NVIDIA developer program, aimed at expediting the advancement of Bitcoin interoperability technology through AI-driven innovations.

Recently, MAP Protocol has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $100 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), reaching a record high of $123 million in April. According to DefiLlama data at the time of writing, its TVL currently sits at $109 million.

