May 20, 2024

Meta Heaven Launches On Websea Launchpad, Snapshot Period Ends This May 23rd

by
Published: May 20, 2024 at 9:59 am Updated: May 20, 2024 at 10:00 am
Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 20, 2024 at 9:59 am

In Brief

Web3 farm simulation game Meta Heaven announced its upcoming debut with a Launchpad on the Websea trading platform.

Meta Heaven Launches On Websea Launchpad, Snapshot Period Ends This May 23rd

Web3 farm game Meta Heaven (MEHG) announced its upcoming debut with a Launchpad on the Websea (WBS) trading platform.

Meta Heaven is a Web3 simulation game developed by Websea Labs, providing players with direct access to the game through their exchange wallets, thereby eliminating the necessity for on-chain transfers. Players can enjoy swift purchases of in-game materials, convenient gameplay, and seamless deposits and withdrawals. Currently, Meta Heaven has established partnerships with over ten global game guilds and twenty game communities.

MEHG serves as the utility token for Meta Heaven, enabling users to acquire in-game assets. The total launchpool allocation for MEHG amounts to 5 million tokens, with an exchange price set at 1 MEHG per $0.01.

To participate in the Launchpad, users are encouraged to hold their WBS tokens for a minimum of 4 days, with the investment capitalization being determined by the average holdings. The minimum investment threshold is set at just 10 WBS tokens, and no registration is necessary. During the investment phase, WBS tokens invested will be locked and cannot be utilized for transfers, withdrawals, or trading. Following the investment phase, the system will calculate the token allocation for each user.

According to the announcement, the snapshot period is currently underway and is scheduled to conclude at 08:00 AM UTC on May 23rd, with snapshots of WBS holdings conducted hourly. The investment phase will run subsequently from 09:00 AM UTC on May 23rd to 09:00 AM UTC on May 24th. The final calculation phase will take place from 09:00 AM UTC to 10:00 AM UTC on May 24th. The distribution of the MEHG token will occur at 10:00 AM UTC on May 24th.

What Is Websea?

Websea is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2023 and is based in Singapore. Presently, it offers 170 cryptocurrencies and supports 195 trading pairs. 

The platform features a dual-account security system, intelligent copy-trading, and various innovative services, making it easier, faster, and more secure for young individuals to access the realm of Web3. Over the past 24-hour period, its trading volume registered at $460 million.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

