Blast Launches Third Blast Gold Distribution Event, Allocates 15M Points To DApps

In Brief Blast will distribute 15 million gold points among 73 dApp projects in its Blast Gold Points Distribution 3 event.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Blast (BLAST) initiated the Blast Gold Points Distribution 3 event. Under this event, 15 million gold points are slated for distribution among decentralized applications (dApps). The latest distribution incorporates a fresh category of real-world assets (RWA) and introduces a new decentralized application (dApp) weight–Platinum.

Among the current top ten dApps earning the highest points, Thruster Finance leads with a total allocation of 2,596,778 Blast Gold points, followed by Fantasy with 2,163,982 Blast Gold points. Other notable allocations include DistrictOne (D1) with 1,442,654 Blast Gold points, Juice Finance and Captain & Company each with 865,593 Blast Gold points, Hyperlock Finance and YOLO Games with 577,062 Blast Gold points each, and CryptoValleys and Cambria with 432,796 Blast Gold points each.

Additionally, over 63 other eligible projects have received allocations ranging from over 400,000 Gold to 2,000 Blast Gold points.

Blast Gold represents the commitment of the Blast team to support dApps and its communities. Within the D1 ecosystem, Blast Gold is allocated by the Blast team with the specific aim of fostering the sustained expansion of platforms. This implies that dApps are required to distribute 100% of any Blast Gold points earned to their users, necessitating integration with the Blast Points API for compliance.

Blast Launches Blast Jackpot, Offering Participants 1M Blast Gold Prize Pool

Blast operates as a Layer 2 network featuring a native yield system for stablecoins and ETH. Yield stems from RWA protocols and ETH staking, with generated returns promptly distributed to Blast users. On Blast, ETH is worth 4%, while cryptocurrency stablecoins are at 5%. This yield mechanism facilitates the creation of innovative end-user incentive schemes and additional revenue streams. Users primarily engage with Ethereum, which serves as the cornerstone of dApps.

Recently, Blast has introduced the Blast Jackpot, offering token and non-fungible token (NFT) holders a new way to accumulate Blast Gold points, enabling all Blast token and NFT holders to partake in sharing 1 million Blast Gold points.

