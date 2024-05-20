Astar Network Joins Forces With Sequence To Introduce Astar Studio Developer Platform, Announces $200,000 Grant Program For Astar zkEVM Ecosystem Growth

In Brief Astar Network and Sequence launched Astar Studio, a Web3 developer platform built on Astar zkEVM, and unveiled $200,000 grant for developers.

Smart contract platform Astar Network has announced the launch of Astar Studio, an intuitive Web3 developer platform built on Astar zkEVM. Astar Studio was designed in partnership with the Web3 game development platform Sequence and is powered by its cutting-edge technology.

The new Web3 developer platform introduces the official Astar zkEVM’ Developer Console’ solution, which enhances the development process of Web3 projects by accelerating project completion and fostering community engagement and user loyalty. Additionally, it creates new revenue opportunities through primary and secondary markets by facilitating the trading and selling of digital collectables. The platform also enhances user acquisition, growth, monetization, and retention strategies through modular components within the white-label solution.

Astar Studio provides plug-and-play tools, including embedded smart wallet solutions with customizable UI kits, game analytics payment flows, transaction APIs, gas sponsorship mechanics, and indexers. These tools also encompass Unity, Unreal Engine, and mobile SDKs, facilitating seamless integration and development for developers.

Simultaneously with the Astar Studio release, Astar Network and Sequence have announced their collaboration to provide a special “Astar Studio Credit Grant” valued at $200,000 worth of Astar Studio credit to foster the growth of the Astar zkEVM ecosystem. Recipients of this credit will be able to utilize it for any of the developer tools available within Astar Studio.

“The integration with Sequence is going to be very beneficial for the developers building on Astar zkEVM,” said Shaun Wang, Chief Technology Officer at Astar Network, in a written statement. “By combining Astar zkEVM with Sequence’s development platform, we’re empowering developers to build next-generation Web3 dApps in easy mode. This partnership fosters a smooth and familiar development experience while ensuring low transaction fees and scalability. We’re excited to see the innovative and engaging experiences that developers will create with Astar Studio and look forward to working with Sequence,” he added.

What Is Astar Network?

Astar Network is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers scalable and secure infrastructure for Web3 applications. Its primary focus is empowering developers to create and launch decentralized applications (dApps) with high throughput and low latency. Astar Network operates in conjunction with Ethereum, Polkadot, and Cosmos, facilitating seamless asset and communication flow between various ecosystems.

Recently, Astar Network has unveiled its Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum–Astar zkEVM. Developed using Polygon CDK, Astar zkEVM stands out as the first Layer 2 solution to integrate with the AggLayer, a move aimed at enhancing Web3 gaming and enterprise projects hosted on the Astar Network.

