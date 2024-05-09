Notcoin To Launch On OKX Jumpstart, Offers 1.25% Of Total Token Supply For Mining

In Brief OKX Jumpstart will list Notcoin, enabling TON holders to stake their TON in return for NOT tokens starting May 13th.

Centralized exchange platform dedicated to token launches and fundraising, OKX Jumpstart, announced its intention to list Notcoin (NOT), a community token within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

The listing will enable TON holders to stake their TON in return for NOT tokens. The total supply of mineable tokens is set at 1,283,990,271 NOT tokens, with each participant eligible to stake up to 4,000 TON. This phase of OKX Jumpstart mining is slated to begin at 6:00 am UTC on May 13th and conclude at 6:00 am UTC on May 16th. Trading of the mined tokens is set to commence on May 16th.

Staking incentives denote tokens obtained through participation in OKX Jumpstart Mining, calculated in real-time and available for withdrawal instantly. Users’ rewards per minute are determined by dividing the amount of the staked tokens by the total staked token amount, multiplied by the tokens issued per minute.

The overall supply of NOT stands at 102,719,221,714 tokens. As per its tokenomics, 78.00% of NOT is designated for airdrop activities, 20.75% for supplementary airdrops and development, and 1.25% for the OKX Jumpstart program.

Notcoin Draws Over 35M Participants And Announces Upcoming Airdrop

Notcoin’s distribution was conducted via a social clicker game within the messaging application Telegram, attracting over 35 million participants. In the game, users can collect Notcoin through various activities. The ongoing phase is centered on cultivating an ecosystem around NOT, comprising a game platform and tools for exploring Web3 projects.

Recently, Notcoin disclosed its intention to carry out an airdrop subsequent to the conclusion of the game’s “mining phase” on April 1st, resulting in a temporary suspension of its gameplay. Eligibility for the airdrop is restricted to participants of the game. However, despite the hints about the airdrop via social media channels and the TON Foundation in recent days, Notcoin has yet to specify the official release date.

