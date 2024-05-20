Gamestarter Teams Up With Ava Labs To Launch New Avalanche-Powered Blockchain For Gaming, GameChain

In Brief Gamestarter collaborated with Ava Labs to co-launch GameChain, a Layer 1 blockchain on Avalanche specifically tailored for gaming.

Blockchain-based crowdfunding platform Gamestarter announced a strategic collaboration with Ava Labs, the entity behind the Avalanche blockchain, to co-launch GameChain (GAME), a Layer 1 blockchain specifically tailored for gaming. GameChain, powered by Avalanche, aims to offer a secure, transparent, and efficient environment for gaming transactions.

GameChain will streamline blockchain integration for developers by offering an intuitive SDK and cross-bridge functionality. Alongside this, the platform will introduce a range of new tools, including GameID, GameSocial, GameHub, and GameScan. These tools are designed to improve both player and developer experiences within the gaming ecosystem. GameID will offer a unified login system, GameSocial will act as a platform for community engagement, GameHub will function as a game launcher application, and GameScan will introduce an innovative AI-powered anti-cheat solution.

According to Gamestarter, there are already over 50 games in development to be launched on the upcoming platform. Additionally, three games are being created within Gamestarter’s internal development studio, GGXYZ. These include the battle royale game “OverTrip,” the MMORPG “Dark Frontiers,” and the casual mobile game “Pixel Pix.”

Gamestarters serves as a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform, aiding indie game developers in fundraising endeavours through the pre-sale of exclusive in-game assets in the non-fungible token (NFT) format. Moreover, the platform offers a marketplace for the exchange of digital assets originating from games that have been successfully launched.

Avalanche Blockchain Welcomes Nexon’s “MapleStory” With MapleStory N MMORPG

Avalanche represents an open-source platform tailored for creating decentralized applications (dApps) within a single, interoperable, decentralized, and highly scalable ecosystem. Utilizing a distinctive and robust consensus mechanism, Avalanche stands as the pioneering ecosystem crafted to handle the scale of global finance, offering near-instant transaction finality.

Recently, the renowned South Korean game publisher Nexon has introduced its core intellectual property (IP) “MapleStory” to the Avalanche blockchain. Its MapleStory N, a PC MMORPG game, will be powered by a dedicated Avalanche subnet that has been tailored for its ecosystem. MapleStory N release on the Avalanche platform is anticipated to take place by the conclusion of 2024.

