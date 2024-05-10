MPost Joins Industry Leaders In ‘Bitcoin Deserves An Emoji’ Campaign, Supporting Bitcoin’s Symbol Integration On Every Virtual Keyboard

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MPost joined the ‘Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji’ campaign, endorsing the creation of a Bitcoin emoji as a symbol of technological significance and financial autonomy.

News website focused on providing extensive coverage of AI, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), AR/VR, and the evolving landscape of web 3.0 technologies, MPost joined the ‘Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji’ campaign, advocating for the creation of an emoji for Bitcoin to emphasize the cryptocurrency as a symbol of technological significance and financial autonomy.

“I think it’s way more than just a symbolic gesture. It shows the unity and significance of the crypto community,” said Vadim Krekotin, Founding Partner at Mpost. “With so many big names and supporters all over the world behind this, it’s clear that Bitcoin has a huge role to play in what cryptocurrencies are going to look like in the future and how they’re going to take off,” he added.

Emojis have evolved into a fundamental element of online interaction, utilized by 92% of internet users worldwide, according to Unicode. Supporting the introduction of a Bitcoin emoji aligns with this cultural trend and recognizes Bitcoin’s position as one of the most significant technological advancements in history.

With Bitcoin gaining increased visibility in mainstream conversations, particularly following the approval of the United States’ first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January, its impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency.

The push for an official emoji follows the recent completion of Bitcoin’s fourth halving event and its achievement of surpassing 1 billion transactions. This marks a significant milestone for Bitcoin, occurring 15 years, 4 months, and 4 days since its inception with the mining of its first block by its anonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

🌟 Do you recognise these famous #bitcoin advocates?



They all want 1️⃣ thing



(Apart from maybe Matt Odell🤣 )



Watch the video and SIGN the petition below to get a #BitcoinEmoji on our keyboards.



To quote Jack Mallers, "GIMME THAT emoji!”https://t.co/keEBfPkzeX pic.twitter.com/RavrjYjdra — Joe Nakamoto ⚡️ (@JoeNakamoto) April 30, 2024

‘Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji’ Campaign Garners Support From Over 38 Industry Leaders

The new campaign spearheaded by cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo seeks to integrate a Bitcoin emoji into every virtual keyboard. The initiative, which commenced on March 7th, garnered initial support from a coalition of over 38 prominent cryptocurrency entities, including Bitget, Kraken, Chainalysis, and Polygon, among others.

Currently, the petition remains open for additional signatures from Bitcoin enthusiasts on Change.org. Presently, it has amassed a total of 13,444 signatures.

In 2020, a first proposal for a Bitcoin emoji was rejected, yet its resurgence highlights the increasing integration of blockchain technology into everyday activities. The ongoing campaign continues to attract a growing number of supporters, underscoring the undeniable significance of Bitcoin in the current landscape.

Recently, Turkey’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, BtcTurk, has also thrown its support behind the campaign for the adoption of a digital symbol for Bitcoin. Notably, the platform facilitated the inaugural Bitcoin transaction in Turkish Lira on July 1st, 2013.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson