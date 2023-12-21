Web3 Social Platform Socrates Announces 4 Million SOC Token Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Web3 social platform Socrates announced the first community airdrop on December 21, distributing 4 million SOC tokens.

The Web3 social and thinking platform Socrates announced the launch of the first community airdrop on December 21, distributing a total of 4 million SOC tokens to encourage increased participation within the Socrates ecosystem.

Socrates officially disclosed that the airdrop will take place from 19:00 on December 21, 2023, to 19:00 on January 21, 2024. During this period, users will be ranked based on the “Points” earned on Socrates with the ranking determined by the total “Points” accumulated by each member, ensuring fair rewards for individual efforts.

Airdrop quotas will be assigned proportionally to users based on the “Points” earned during the campaign period, directly rewarding active participation and contribution. The more points a user accumulates, the greater the amount of SOC tokens they can claim from the airdrop.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our SOC token 🎁



Here's the full breakdown and everything you need to know.



4 Million SOC Community Incentive – Light of Debate Airdrop Season 1 ⭐️



To show appreciation to our users and increase Socrates community prosperity, we are… pic.twitter.com/fKQO5OOSuJ — Socrates (@Socrates_global) December 21, 2023

The SOC Airdrop is scheduled to start at 11:00 (UTC+0) on January 22nd. Users engaging in community activities, participating in trending questions, possessing higher-level SBT Pens and Genesis Pens, and inviting new users to join Socrates can receive more “Points”.

Socrates, operating on multiple blockchains, provides global users with opportunities to earn rewards by participating in multiple-choice Q&As, open debates, and knowledge-sharing. Built on the principles of decentralization and inclusivity, the platform integrates blockchain technology and NFTs to establish an incentivized ecosystem.

Socrates Rewards Users and Encourages Communication

In a recent development, Socrates successfully completed the Genesis airdrop, distributing 100,000 tokens to early adopters and contributors who played a crucial role in the platform’s growth since its launch in November.

Furthermore, the platform introduced the Influencer Accelerator Program, wherein selected influencers will receive support from Socrates, including an injection of 3 million USDT into their questions starting from December 21. This initiative aims to foster global engagement and underscore the platform’s commitment to rewarding influential voices.

Socrates’ announcement of the community airdrop signifies the platform’s strategic commitment to fostering engagement within its ecosystem and contributing to the development of an open space for dialogue and knowledge-sharing.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson