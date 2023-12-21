News Report Technology
December 21, 2023

Web3 Social Platform Socrates Announces 4 Million SOC Token Airdrop

December 21, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Web3 social platform Socrates announced the first community airdrop on December 21, distributing 4 million SOC tokens.

Web3 Socal Platform Socrates Launches 4 million SOC Token Airdrop

The Web3 social and thinking platform Socrates announced the launch of the first community airdrop on December 21, distributing a total of 4 million SOC tokens to encourage increased participation within the Socrates ecosystem.

Socrates officially disclosed that the airdrop will take place from 19:00 on December 21, 2023, to 19:00 on January 21, 2024. During this period, users will be ranked based on the “Points” earned on Socrates with the ranking determined by the total “Points” accumulated by each member, ensuring fair rewards for individual efforts.

Airdrop quotas will be assigned proportionally to users based on the “Points” earned during the campaign period, directly rewarding active participation and contribution. The more points a user accumulates, the greater the amount of SOC tokens they can claim from the airdrop.

The SOC Airdrop is scheduled to start at 11:00 (UTC+0) on January 22nd. Users engaging in community activities, participating in trending questions, possessing higher-level SBT Pens and Genesis Pens, and inviting new users to join Socrates can receive more “Points”.

Socrates, operating on multiple blockchains, provides global users with opportunities to earn rewards by participating in multiple-choice Q&As, open debates, and knowledge-sharing. Built on the principles of decentralization and inclusivity, the platform integrates blockchain technology and NFTs to establish an incentivized ecosystem.

Socrates Rewards Users and Encourages Communication 

In a recent development, Socrates successfully completed the Genesis airdrop, distributing 100,000 tokens to early adopters and contributors who played a crucial role in the platform’s growth since its launch in November.

Furthermore, the platform introduced the Influencer Accelerator Program, wherein selected influencers will receive support from Socrates, including an injection of 3 million USDT into their questions starting from December 21. This initiative aims to foster global engagement and underscore the platform’s commitment to rewarding influential voices.

Socrates’ announcement of the community airdrop signifies the platform’s strategic commitment to fostering engagement within its ecosystem and contributing to the development of an open space for dialogue and knowledge-sharing. 

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

