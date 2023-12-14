News Report Technology
December 14, 2023

Huobi HTX Teases Mysterious Token Airdrop, Snapshot Planned for December 31st

by
Published: December 14, 2023 at 8:25 am Updated: December 14, 2023 at 8:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 14, 2023 at 8:25 am

In Brief

Huobi HTX will launch a mystery token airdrop on December 31, with plans to distribute rewards in following 12 months.

Huobi HTX Launches Mysterious Token Airdrop, Takes First Snapshot on December 31

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi HTX announced plans to initiate a billion-dollar mystery token airdrop as part of its year-end celebration.

On December 31, 2023, at 00:00, Huobi HTX will take a snapshot of users’ initial effective “Rocket” value and calculate it weighted based on the user’s historical behavior data to determine the total airdrop amount. The distribution of airdrop rewards is scheduled over the following 12 months.

Users with “Rockets” greater than 0 are eligible for the mystery token airdrop.

Commencing January 2024, Huobi HTX will conduct a monthly snapshot of the effective “Rocket” value on the final day of each month for 11 consecutive months. The maximum number of tokens that can be unlocked and claimed in the subsequent month will be determined based on the monthly snapshot.

The specific time for airdrop distribution is set before 23:59:59 on the final day of each month in 2024, repeating 12 times. The particulars of the airdrop ratio and project details will be disclosed prior to the airdrop.

Rocket value represents a user’s 30-day average asset balance on Huobi HTX, equivalent to the amount of USDT.

Launched in 2013, Huobi HTX stands as one of the globally recognized cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly influential in the Asian market. It offers a digital asset ecosystem encompassing spot trading, derivatives trading, staking, crypto loans, and crypto yield products.

Earlier this year, Huobi HTX became a member of the Hong Kong Virtual Assets Consortium (HKVAC). Simultaneously, it was among the pioneering organizations to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong with the introduction of its Huobi Hong Kong exchange.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Immutable’s zkEVM Blockchain Eliminates Gas Fees to Improve Web3 Player Experience

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Urges Regulatory Guidelines and Infrastructure to Counter Crypto Risks

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

ORDI Token Experiences 20% Intraday Surge and Subsequent Decline

by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023

Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories

by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023

Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Urges Regulatory Guidelines and Infrastructure to Counter Crypto Risks
News Report Technology
IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Urges Regulatory Guidelines and Infrastructure to Counter Crypto Risks
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
ORDI Token Experiences 20% Intraday Surge and Subsequent Decline
Markets News Report
ORDI Token Experiences 20% Intraday Surge and Subsequent Decline
by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023
Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories
News Report Technology
Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories
by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
News Report Technology
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.