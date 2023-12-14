Huobi HTX Teases Mysterious Token Airdrop, Snapshot Planned for December 31st

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Huobi HTX will launch a mystery token airdrop on December 31, with plans to distribute rewards in following 12 months.

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi HTX announced plans to initiate a billion-dollar mystery token airdrop as part of its year-end celebration.

On December 31, 2023, at 00:00, Huobi HTX will take a snapshot of users’ initial effective “Rocket” value and calculate it weighted based on the user’s historical behavior data to determine the total airdrop amount. The distribution of airdrop rewards is scheduled over the following 12 months.

Users with “Rockets” greater than 0 are eligible for the mystery token airdrop.

Commencing January 2024, Huobi HTX will conduct a monthly snapshot of the effective “Rocket” value on the final day of each month for 11 consecutive months. The maximum number of tokens that can be unlocked and claimed in the subsequent month will be determined based on the monthly snapshot.

The specific time for airdrop distribution is set before 23:59:59 on the final day of each month in 2024, repeating 12 times. The particulars of the airdrop ratio and project details will be disclosed prior to the airdrop.

Rocket value represents a user’s 30-day average asset balance on Huobi HTX, equivalent to the amount of USDT.

Launched in 2013, Huobi HTX stands as one of the globally recognized cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly influential in the Asian market. It offers a digital asset ecosystem encompassing spot trading, derivatives trading, staking, crypto loans, and crypto yield products.

Earlier this year, Huobi HTX became a member of the Hong Kong Virtual Assets Consortium (HKVAC). Simultaneously, it was among the pioneering organizations to launch retail cryptocurrency trading in Hong Kong with the introduction of its Huobi Hong Kong exchange.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson