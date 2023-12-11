Solanium Launches New Points System, Reveals Airdrop Plans

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Solanium unveiled new points system designed to reward points based on users’ activities, anticipating upcoming upcoming airdrop.

Solana ecosystem token issuance platform Solanium has unveiled a new points system related to the upcoming airdrop. The system is designed to reward points based on users’ activities within the past two years on Solanium, including IDO participation, staking rewards, historical xSLIM balance and anticipated future xSLIM balance.

Users can conveniently check their points through a provided link on the platform’s webpage.

Solanium operates as a decentralized platform on the Solana blockchain, facilitating fundraising and trading. It integrates a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers Initial DEX Offering (IDO) and staking services.

The Solanium ecosystem adopts a dual-token structure, featuring SLIM as an SPL token based on Solana and xSLIM tokens serving as the governance token.

SPL tokens are Solana-based, leveraging the Solana Program Library to simplify the creation and management of various tokens and assets on the Solana blockchain, covering both fungible and non-fungible tokens. Users have the option to stake SLIM tokens to earn xSLIM governance tokens.

Holders of xSLIM tokens are granted access to public fundraising pools. Importantly, xSLIM can only be acquired through staking SLIM tokens, and these tokens are non-transferable. Beyond pool access, xSLIM holders can actively participate in governance decisions, voting on proposals and gain enhanced lottery odds for project allocations.

Recently, Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs outlined plans to enhance the market presence of the Saga phone. This coincided with the Solana native token (SOL) experiencing a notable surge, displaying a 6.5% increase.

Solanium’s introduction of a points system for airdrops positions it as a robust player in Solana’s ecosystem, fostering engagement and governance among users. Along with Anatoly Yakovenko’s recent announcement and Solana’s upward momentum, this launch marks another important move within the blockchain landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson