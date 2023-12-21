Innovation Across Borders: Celebrating Success at NBX Berlin 2023

Berlin, Germany, December 21, 2023 – The recently concluded Next Block Expo (NBX) Berlin event, held on December 4th and 5th, 2023 has been a landmark in the technology and innovation sector, bringing together a diverse mix of professionals, enthusiasts, and visionaries. This year’s event was particularly notable for the involvement of major industry players including Yat Siu and Robby Yung (Animoca Brands), Jan Sell (Coinbase), Daniel Rood (Google), Jonas Jüngerr (Binance), and Phillip Weiling (Polygon), each adding substantial value and insight to the proceedings.

With a turnout of 1,239 visitors from 39 countries, the event demonstrated a strong global interest in the web3 community. The presence of 132 speakers and 38 exhibitors provided a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the attendees. The exhibition zone was supported by brands including Kanga, Internet Computer Protocol, Tezos, CoinEx or Bitpanda.



A significant number of investors, totaling 116, were present, underscoring the event’s importance in the investment community as well as presenting itself as an excellent fundraising opportunity. The startup scene was vibrant with the participation of 148 startups, highlighting the event’s role as a breeding ground for innovation. The role of women in the Web3 space was also a focal point, with 92 women participating, showcasing the growing diversity and inclusion in the sector.

The Brella networking app played a pivotal role in facilitating connections among attendees- the experience NBX is well-known for. The app successfully orchestrated 1,831 meetings and witnessed over 5,310 mobile app chats, totaling 10,368 engagements, proving its efficacy as a networking tool.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come here was to connect with the central Europe web3 ecosystem and I am pleased to see so many builders come out and support the event” – said Robby Yung, CEO of Investments at Animoca Brands. “NBX Berlin is one of the most buzzing and professional events in Europe” – added Miko Matsumura, Managing Partner at gumi Cryptos Capital,

Beyond the formal proceedings, the event featured a variety of side events, including a highly acclaimed after-party, which provided attendees with opportunities for informal networking and relaxation. At this year’s NBX event, all participants had the opportunity to engage in a Trading Battle hosted by SimpleFX, with emotions running high as BTC surged above 40k right at the start of the conference.”

In conclusion, the NBX Berlin event of 2023 stands as a testament to the vibrant and evolving nature of the web3 industry. With its blend of high-profile participants, engaging discussions, and effective networking opportunities, it proved itself as a solid and well-established format on the European blockchain events landscape.



About Next Block Expo

Next Block Expo (NBX) – The Blockchain Festival of Europe stands out as one of the largest European web3 events, set in the heart of Europe’s web3 hubs: Berlin and Warsaw. NBX brings together a unique blend of experts, builders, investors, traders, and regulators under one roof, fostering unparalleled tech-enabled networking opportunities. The event’s distinctive touch of creativity has introduced concepts such as a dedicated Women in Web3 track, Trading Battle for crypto enthusiasts and the emergence of NBX Investors community.

