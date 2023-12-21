Phantom Solana Wallet Adds Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 Support

In Brief Crypto wallet Phantom announced it is now compatible with Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, after Ethereum and Polygon blockchain support.

Self-custody crypto wallet Phantom announced it is now compatible with Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens. Bitcoin support is currently available in beta, allowing any Phantom wallet holder to activate it in app settings, with the ability to import Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 from existing Bitcoin wallets.

Known primarily as a Solana wallet, Phantom made an initial move towards becoming a multichain wallet by expanding its compatibility with the support of Ethereum and Polygon blockchains.

“Without Bitcoin, there’d be no Solana, Ethereum, or web3. And for that, we’re forever grateful for Bitcoin and thrilled to launch it (in ₿eta) on Phantom” stated Phantom.

Launched in 2021, Phantom gained popularity, with over 3 million active users approximately a year ago.

Originally created by Ethereum developers, the wallet has a browser extension for decentralized finance applications. In early 2022, Phantom secured $109 million in Series B financing, led by Paradigm, with participation from a16z, Variant, Solana Ventures and Jump Crypto.

​​Phantom Expands Multichain Capabilities

Earlier this year, Phantom expanded beyond its native Solana to add support for dApps and assets on Ethereum and the scaling network Polygon, broadening users’ access to dApps across the Web3 landscape, including Magic Eden, Uniswap, Aave, Blur and OpenSea.

The recent Phantom announcement is part of the ongoing trend indicating that Bitcoin, traditionally positioned outside the dynamic realm of NFT ecosystems such as Ethereum and Solana due to its absence of smart contract support, is gaining centrality in the digital asset economy.

